KY Lottery President Tom Delacenserie, 72, plans to retire March 6; sales up dramatically on his watch















Lottery President and CEO Tom Delacenserie has announced his retirement effective March 6. Delacenserie, who turns 72 years old this year, assumed the top job in May 2017. Sales from FY17 through FY19 rose from $1,000,501,000 to $1,129,655,000, a $129.1 million (12.9%) increase during his tenure.

“We’ve accomplished a tremendous amount in the last two and a half years,” Delacenserie said. “We strengthened our brand by creating a new lottery logo, improved product offerings by increasing payouts on our Scratch games, developed exciting new draw games, and enhanced our advertising support. And we upgraded product delivery systems, including vending machines with state-of-the-art touch screen technology.”

“By achieving these goals and with your help, we set, broke, and re-set sales records each year I was here. More importantly, in the process we increased overall transfers to the Commonwealth to fund college scholarship and grant programs, helping Kentucky students stay home to pursue their degrees,” he said.Cash transfers to the Commonwealth rose during Delacenserie’s term from $247.7 million in FY17 to $272.7 million in FY19, a $25 million (10.1%) increase.“Tom has led the charge in Kentucky in an ever-challenging gambling landscape, and his efforts and those of the Lottery team have helped send more kids to college,” said Mark F. Sommer, chair of the Lottery’s board of directors. “Kentucky students have benefitted greatly from Tom’s efforts and vision, and he leaves the Kentucky Lottery in great shape to continue its mission.”Sommer noted that under Kentucky statute the Governor appoints the KLC President and CEO with the Board serving to confirm the appointment. Governor Beshear’s staff has requested the Lottery post the position and search information through the organization’s website Current Kentucky Lottery COO Marty Gibbs will serve as interim president and CEO, while current Vice President and Corporate Controller Maggie Garrison will serve as Interim COO until the new president and CEO is in place. Additionally, Sommer said Delacenserie will serve as a consultant during the transition and search on an as-needed basis.Delacenserie came to Kentucky from Florida, where he served as secretary of the Florida Lottery.

“I’ll miss this industry, the friends I’ve made, staff at the numerous stores I’ve visited, and of course the dedicated staff here at the Kentucky Lottery. At the same time, I have grandchildren I’d like to spend more time with and my bride of almost 50 years who has been waiting patiently,” he said.



In other news from Friday’s meeting, the board:

• Learned total sales from July through December were $540.8M, which is $3.5M less than last year and $32.2 behind budget. A lack of large jackpots in the Powerball and Mega Millions games account for the decline from last year.

• Heard net income before transfer of dividends has dropped $21.6 million from last year (and $8.4 million below budget) to $121 million. This is due not only to the lack of sales again from those large jackpot games, but also players winning $17.5 million more in prizes than the same period last year.

• Approved a contract with SmartPlay International Inc. for random number generator systems and related services;

• Approved a contract with Garron Lottery Products for draw machines and ball sets and related services, and;

• Approved rules and regulations for five scratch-off tickets and six Instant Play games.



The next meeting of the KLC’s board of directors will be March 27. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. EST, and will be held at the KLC headquarters at 1011 West Main Street in Louisville. The audit committee meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST, as well as the procurement committee at 9 a.m. EST.

Kentucky Lottery