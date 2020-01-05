Kentucky National Guard chaplain first-ever from state nominated for MacArthur leadership award















Kentucky Today

A Kentucky Baptist pastor and a chaplain in the Kentucky National Guard has been nominated as the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award for Kentucky.

Capt. Joshua Tyler Shields, the pastor of Rockhouse Baptist Church in Leslie County, joined the Kentucky National Guard out of high school in 2006 as an infantryman and then branched as a field artillery officer after college. Shields went into the Chaplain Corps after attending seminary.



“This outstanding young soldier will go forward and compete nationally, amongst his peers from each state, for the prestigious General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award,” said Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general. “He is among the best officers that our organization has to offer, and we are confident that he will represent Kentucky with the highest degree of excellence.”

A total of 28 awards are distributed across the active Army, National Guard and Army Reserves. For the Army National Guard division, only seven officers will be selected for the nationwide award (6 officers and 1 warrant officer).

“Being nominated for this award is a tremendous honor which I don’t take lightly. There are several exceptional company-grade officers in the 103rd Company Battalion and across the state,” said Shields. “For me, as a battalion chaplain, to receive this nomination is humbling.”

Chaplain Shields is the first Kentucky National Army Guard chaplain ever nominated for the MacArthur award.

“His accomplishment is a testimony of the quality of chaplains who serve in the Kentucky Army National Guard Chaplain Corps,” said Col. Jay Padgett Kentucky National Guard state chaplain.

The nomination process consists of the brigades sending packets to the state level where they are reviewed. The candidates go before a board where they are questioned about themselves, Gen. McArthur and leadership. Then the state adjutant general selects one individual to compete at the national level.

Shields is involved with his community, volunteering with several programs and organizations that help feed, clothe and love on some of the less fortunate in the state, particularly in the southeast. “Over the years, I have tried to take advantage of different training opportunities and that has given me a well-rounded resume,” Shields said. “Other than that, I try to do my job to best of my ability for our soldiers and their families. I’m here for them. I don’t do the work for recognition or accolades, but if you do your job well for the right reasons those things will sometimes follow.”

Shields will now compete with his peers from the other states and territories at the national level. The program was introduced in 1987 to recognize company-grade officers who demonstrate the ideals for which General MacArthur stood – duty, honor and country.

Rockhouse Baptist Church is in the Three Forks Baptist Association.