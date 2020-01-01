KEMI recognizes 24 organizations across the state with Destiny Awards for workplace safety















Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI) recognized 24 Kentucky organizations for their commitment to workplace safety by presenting each of them with the 2019 KEMI Destiny Award.

The Destiny Awards are presented annually by KEMI to policyholders that best exemplify KEMI’s motto, “Control your own destiny.”

The awards symbolize what can be accomplished when organizations work together to improve workplace safety.



Policyholders who earn the KEMI Destiny Award effectively demonstrate to KEMI their ability to manage a formal safety program, provide on-site training and regular safety meetings for employees, and display an ongoing commitment to safety from all levels throughout their organizations.

The following policyholders were selected after meeting a stringent set of criteria set forth by KEMI:

• Ale 8 One Bottling Company

• Asbury Theological Seminary

• Asbury University

• Barren County Board of Education

• Big Rivers Electric Corporation

• Brandenburg Telephone Company

• Brighton Center

• City of Central City

• CLARK Material and Handling Company

• Commonwealth Hotels

• D C Elevator

• Eastern Kentucky University

• eCampus.com

• Frankfort Plant Board

• Glenwood Electric

• Henry County Board of Education

• Hibbs Electromechanical

• LGFox

• Metcalfe County Board of Education

• Northern Kentucky Water District

• Russell County Hospital

• University Medical Center

• Utility Management Group

• Warren County Board of Education

“Earning the KEMI Destiny Award requires focus, teamwork, and a culture of safety at every level,” said Jon Stewart, President & CEO of KEMI. “We are proud to honor these twenty-four organizations and highlight their employees’ commitment to workplace safety.”

To learn more about the KEMI Destiny Award or to access free workplace safety resources, visit www.worksafeky.com.