Jon David Reinhardt, 76, dies; represented Campbell County in KY House of Representatives for 22 years















Jon David Reinhardt, 76, who represented Campbell County in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 1984-2006, died January 9. At the time of his retirement, he was one of the House’s longest-serving representatives.

He worked for Cincinnati Bell for 32 years, starting as a splicer and moving into management. He was also a Realtor for 23 years and owned several small businesses.



Reinhardt was also former chair of the Campbell County Republican Party,

He left behind his wife, Beulah (Boots) Reinhardt (nee Frost) of 57 years, his children Jon David Reinhardt, Jr. and his spouse Cheryl Reinhardt, Robin Webb, Julie Ward and her spouse Mark Ward, Amy Reinhardt; his grandchildren Seth Reinhardt and his wife Brittany Reinhardt, Whitney Hurtt and her husband Kevin Hurtt, Drake Reinhardt, Erica Webb, Casey Reinhardt, Ricky Webb, Mitchell Ward, Matthew Ward; great-grandchildren Kalika Webb, Westyn Reinhardt, Stella Reinhardt, Silas Reinhardt and Jackson Hurtt; brothers and sisters Donald Reinhardt, Lynne Bamforth, Carol Leap Sipple, Kenneth Reinhardt, Iris Swift, and Sherry Buda.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Margaret Reinhardt, and his brother Keith Reinhardt.

Reinhart was a member of 4-H, the NRA, and FFA. He was a strong supporter of the Right to Life.

Services will be held on January 18 at First Baptist Church of Cold Spring at 4 p.m.

Visitation will be from 1– 4 p.m. Services will immediately follow. Interment is private.

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Cold Spring, 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 41076.