Independence man pleads guilty to soliciting sex from a minor in on-line sting operation















Taeylor L. Enzweiler, 23, of Independence, pleaded guilty on January 9 to one count of Unlawful Use of an Electronic Device to Procure a Minor for Sexual Offenses.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily Arnzen declined to make a plea offer in the case meaning Enzweiler faces 1-to-5 years in prison when he goes before Kenton Circuit Judge Gregory Bartlett for formal, final sentencing on March 13. Enzweiler is not eligible for probation under Kentucky law because the crime is considered a “violent offense.” Regardless of the sentence imposed, Enzweiler must register as a sex offender for 20 years.

Enzweiler was arrested May 1, 2019 after he arrived at a predetermined location to meet a minor for sex but was instead met by Kenton County Police.

Enzweiler thought he had been communicating with a 14-year-old boy that was actually Detective Brian Jones posing as the child in an undercover capacity. Enzweiler contacted Jones’s undercover persona via social media on a mobile phone application, sending a “selfie.”

Within a minute of Jones responding, Enzweiler sent the “child” a photo of his genitals. Despite several statements from Jones making clear his persona was only 14, Enzweiler persisted in pursuing a meeting with the boy for sex so Jones agreed to a meeting.

After Enzweiler was arrested, he admitted being at the location to meet a 14-year-old boy for sex and even wrote an apology letter to the child’s guardian.

Arnzen, who heads the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Cyber Crimes Against Children division, said “We’re ready to see what kind of prison sentence a jury thinks is appropriate, so we’re not making offers to online predators anymore. Detective Jones and the Kenton County Police put together excellent cases against online criminals.”

Arnzen noted that, so far, defendants in on-line child predator and child pornography cases have decided to take their chances with a judge rather than a jury.

“These crimes are offensive on their face,” said Arnzen, “But when you start reading what these defendants actually say to children, it’s absolutely appalling.”

