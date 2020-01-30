HUFF Realty, non-profit Urban Community Developers to transform Mainstrasse properties















HUFF Realty has partnered with non-profit Urban Community Developers, Inc. (UCDI) to build new market-rate, for-sale homes on vacant lots in Covington’s historic Mainstrasse Village.

HUFF agents Rebecca Weber, Joy Amann and Shawn Masters are the exclusive agents to market the single-family homes.

“As a Northern Kentucky-based business, HUFF has deep roots in and around Covington. For that reason, we’re eager to see these communities, our neighborhoods, built up and revitalized in pockets that have fallen into disrepair,” said HUFF Realty President Brad DeVries. “Representing an organization like Urban Community Developers, Inc. allows us to invest in opportunities that help create a better future for the families who buy these new homes and the community that builds around them.”

The first properties slated to go on the market are currently under construction.

The lots were acquired through an RFP process with the City of Covington which remains an ally in the recovery of distressed city communities. Each home underwent zoning and historic review to maintain the integrity of the neighborhood and existing homes.

The first home offers a full basement, 2.5 baths and two bedrooms. The second home has a full basement, 2.5 baths and three bedrooms. In addition, this home has a third-story study/den and a roof deck with glimpses of the Cincinnati skyline and surrounding landmarks.

Occupancy for the first home will be available in early April 2020.

“These homes are built to last. They have high-quality finishes and materials that require more upfront time, money and effort on the developer’s part,” said Weber. “But because they’re being built above the typical market standard, they’ll stand the test of time and be easier to maintain for their future owners. Moreover, they’ll help support the revitalization effort in this rising community for years to come.”

The mission of UCDI is to accelerate neighborhood change through new homeownership. The organization is led by its president and CEO Bill Sanderson who brings decades of experience in the homebuilding industry.

Board members are Jean Schroer, CEO of the Catalytic Funding Corporation of Northern Kentucky; Marty Butler, a shareholder in Strauss Troy LPA; and Bill Butler, founder and chairman of Corporex.

The Catalytic Fund, First Financial Bank and the Horizon Fund provide lending and strategic insight.

Together, this team of seasoned real estate professionals has nearly two centuries of combined experience. Gustin Elite, one of Northern Kentucky’s most accomplished builders and remodelers, is UCDI’s building partner. UCDI and Gustin Elite will provide the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky Homebuyer Warranty for all homes constructed.

“Our goal is to turn disinvestment into investment. Once the new homes are complete, they’ll begin to turn around the profile of the neighborhood,” said Sanderson. “When neighbors have confidence that their investments in their homes will be protected, they’ll start to invest, too. It’s truly how urban infill neighborhoods heal themselves, and it’s great news for the city.”

Sanderson added, “We believe in the American dream of new home ownership, and these vacant lots are the pieces of the urban fabric that need to be mended. With that guiding philosophy, we can help improve the quality of life for neighborhood residents, while providing the authentic, walkable urban lifestyle many of today’s new homebuyers are seeking.”

For sales information, interested parties can contact HUFF Realty agents Rebecca Weber at 859-578-3927, rebecca@rebeccaweber.com; Joy Amann at 859-409-9370, joy@joyamann.com; and Shawn Masters at 859-393-0393, smasters@huff.com.

HUFF Realty is a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and one of the region’s largest real estate companies

HUFF Realty