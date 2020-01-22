GCF opens Summertime Kids, Learning Links grant applications, encourage nonprofits, schools to apply

Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) invites nonprofit organizations and schools to apply for up to $1,000 in funding from two Grants for Kids programs — Summertime Kids and Learning Links — that support education programs for youth during the summer months and the school year, respectively.
Summertime Kids grants are available to nonprofit organizations, schools or churches working with young people in GCF’s eight-county community — Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton in Kentucky; and Dearborn in Indiana. The grants provide support for programs that are enriching, fun and promote learning during the summer months, and which take place between June 1 and August 31, 2020.
Preference will be given to programs that help reduce summer learning loss/slide; introduce kids to new experiences that are healthful, enriching and/or expand their horizons; challenge kids to learn and grow through local opportunities that may not otherwise be available to them; have lasting impact on youth with the greatest need; serve a diverse location or populations of youth; engage parents or guardians; and/or demonstrate community collaboration.
The deadline for Summertime Kids proposal submission is Monday, March 2, by 5 p.m. This is a competitive process; an invitation to submit a proposal does not guarantee a grant award. Grants for Summertime Kids will be announced in April.
GCF Learning Links grants are available to schools in our eight-county community, for the purpose of providing opportunities for K-12 educators to bring creative and interesting projects or events to their classrooms or schools during the 2020-2021 school year.
Each school may submit up to two applications, either for two different programs or the same program for two different groups of students. Funding may be used to support, expand or strengthen existing projects or events, or to launch new ones. It may also be used to support capital costs for equipment or supplies, which then become property of the school.
Preference will be given to projects that inspire innovative, creative and fun ideas that encourage student participation; promote diversity, multicultural or intergenerational events; boost students’ academic performance; and/or have lasting impact on students, the school and its staff.
An optional Learning Links RFP workshop will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Greater Cincinnati Foundation, 720 E. Pete Rose Way, Suite 120.
The deadline for Learning Links proposal submission is Friday, May 15, by 5 p.m. This is also a competitive process, and an invitation to submit a proposal does not guarantee a grant award. Grants for Learning Links will be announced in July.
Both Grants for Kids programs are made possible through the generosity of GCF donors and continuing support from the Charles H. Dater Foundation. The maximum grant award for Summertime Kids and Learning Links projects is $1,000, but GCF also accepts grant requests for lower amounts. Grant submissions will be reviewed by a team of passionate donors and community volunteers.
A complete list of criteria, application instructions and the Request for Proposals (RFP) documents for Summertime Kids and Learning Links may be found here.