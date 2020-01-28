From Rituals to Runways: The Art of the Bead exhibit opens at BCM on Feb. 4; see Cher’s dazzling outfits















Whether or not you have tickets for Cher’s Cincinnati concert on April 7, you can still get an up-close look at some of the music icon’s glittering and glamorous costumes at Behringer-Crawford Museum.



Four of Cher’s dazzling beaded outfits will be on display as part of the museum’s newest exhibit, From Rituals to Runways: The Art of the Bead. The costumes, mostly created through the tambour beading process, were designed by celebrity Hollywood designer Bob Mackie and worn by the star for the Sonny & Cher TV show and concerts during the 1960s and 1970s.

The exhibit, opening on Tuesday, February 4, will celebrate the art and integral roles that beads have played in society over the centuries, from prayer and devotion, to art, fashion and décor. They’ve been made from wood and stone, bone and tooth, glass, plastic and gemstones – all of which are represented in the exhibit, which runs through May 10.

A number of special activities will take place during the exhibit. For more information or to purchase tickets for any of the events, go to the website or call the museum at (859) 491-4003.

Special Beading Exhibit Events:

Bead Bash@BCM, a celebration of the art of the bead, will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, at the museum and will include displays and demonstrations, light appetizers and a cash bar. Admission is free for BCM members and $5 for future members.

Karaoke and Costume Contest: For those who can’t get enough of the Cher experience, a Sonny & Cher karaoke and look-alike contest will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 3 at BCM. “Cher” your talents and win prizes — “The Winner Takes It All” for best singer and costume! Enjoy snacks and a cash bar. Cost: $8 for BCM members and $10 for future members. Must be 21 or older.

Tambour Beading Workshops: This high-fashion, hand-beading technique will be taught by beading master Robert Haven, owner of Bead Embroidery and Design Studio in Lexington. Haven has taught master classes in beading around the world and his work has been featured on ABC’s “Good Morning, America.” He will conduct three four-day workshops, each on two consecutive weekends February 22, March 7 and April 18. Sessions run from 9:30 a.m.to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. Cost is $380 for BCM members and $400 for non-members, which includes all tools and supplies. Classes are limited to 10 participants.

Beaded Jewelry Workshops: Learn how to create your own necklaces, earrings and bracelets in “Bodacious B’s Beadathons,” classes taught by Becky Hancock, owner of St. Theresa Textile Trove. Two four-day advanced classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3-6 and March 31-April 3. Cost is $180 for BCM members and $200 for non-members and includes all tools and supplies with additional materials available for purchase. Three one-day beginner’s classes will also be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 24, April 14 and April 29. Cost is $40 for BCM members and $50 for non-members, including supplies and tools. Participants should bring a lunch. Class limit: 12.

Beaded Flower Workshops: Using beads and wire, learn how to create delicate and beautiful beaded blossoms in sessions led by Caren Cohen. Children aged 8-15 can make a Victorian beaded flower that can fastened onto a bobby pin or “planted” in a small pot. The class will take place from 1-3 pm. Saturday, March 21. Cost: $20 for BCM members; $25 for non-members. Adults aged 16 and over can craft a French beaded rose that can be used in jewelry, bridal bouquets or arrangements. Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 4. Cost: $40 for BCM members and $45 for nonmembers. Class limit: 10.

Chippie’s Sensational Science Lab: STEAM with Beads: Children age 3 to 5 will explore science using patterns with barrel-shaped, plastic pony beads, making an abacus and conducting child-friendly experiments. The lab takes place from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 5. Cost: museum admission plus $3 lab fee per child. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Preregistration required.

Brown Bags with Beads: BCM’s February and April Brown Bag Luncheons will feature two of the beading experts who will be leading workshops during the exhibit. Thursday, Feb. 20 will feature “The Art of Tambour Beading” with Robert Haven. On Thursday, April 16, the topic will be “History of Beaded Flowers: The History of French Beaded Flowers, Including the Victorian Era, 1960s and 21st Century” by Caren Cohen. The times for both events are noon to 1:30 p.m. Bring your own brown bag lunch. Drinks and desserts will be provided. Cost: $3 for BCM members; $10 for future BCM members. Reservations recommended.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington1. The exhibits are free for museum members. For non-members, they are included with paid admission: $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Wednesdays are Grandparent’s Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent. Parking is free. For more information, call 859-491-4003 or go to www.bcmuseum.org.