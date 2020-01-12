Former high school athletes will be honored during Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Wednesday















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Two induction ceremonies will take place Wednesday when the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and the Covington Catholic Hall of Fame add new members.

Former athletes at four local high schools comprise the list of inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Villa Hills Civic Club.

One of them is Julie Farley-Kelly, an award-winning basketball and volleyball player for Dixie Heights. She went on to play volleyball at the University of Alabama and remains the program’s all-time leader in block assists.

She will be inducted with Newport Central Catholic graduate Vail Brennen, Lloyd graduates Scott Code and Barry Brown and Simon Kenton graduates Jason Bach and Jason Brown.

Code will become the third member of his family inducted into the Northern Kentucky Hall of Fame, joining his father, Bill, and older brother, Mike.

The 39th annual CovCath Hall of Fame induction ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Gardens of Park Hills adjacent to the school.

One of this year’s nominees is Luke Maile, who was named Mr. Kentucky Baseball after his senior season in 2009. He has played 162 games in Major League Baseball over the last five years and recently signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This year’s CovCath induction class also includes state champion swimmer Fred Hellman, football quarterback Brett Dietz, soccer standout Marc Janson and former principal Jack Kennevan, who is being recognized as an important contributor to the school’s successful athletic program.