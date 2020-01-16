FEAM Aero opens $19M cargo maintenance hangar at CVG, adds 100 jobs, grows global logistics network















FEAM Aero opened its new 103,000-square-foot $19 million hangar at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting event.

The facility opening creates the need for more than 100 high-paying aircraft mechanic jobs and supports the growing global logistics network at the airport.

FEAM Aero is a major aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company founded in 1992 and headquartered in Miami, Fla.

The company has advanced aircraft repair capabilities, a wide line station network and approvals for work with current and next-generation aircraft, including the B787 and A350. FEAM Aero emphasizes technical training, top tier quality control and continuous improvement within its company mission. It operates over 30 facilities across 22 states and has ties globally.

FEAM has operated at CVG since July 2015 and currently employs more than 200 technicians servicing DHL, Amazon and passenger aircraft.

With the addition of 100+ new job opportunities, with an average salary estimated at more than $70,000, the company will employ more than 300, making the CVG operation FEAM’s largest in the United States.

“As aviation and aircraft maintenance services continue to be in high demand, we’re grateful to CVG Airport for understanding the need for our services, and for allowing this hangar to be part of the economic and innovative growth of the airport and state,” said Cam Murphy, FEAM Managing Director. “Not only will this facility help us to expand our services and provide high-quality aircraft services to our clients, but this investment represents our commitment to create more jobs and build opportunities.”

CVG Chief Executive Officer Candace McGraw said the opening of the hub is very exciting and represents another step in the airport’s efforts to continue to grow its cargo footprint.

“I think it’s the first of several that I would love to see here,” McGraw said. “CVG is becoming the epicenter of e-commerce, we are all things cargo and, we continue to grow. We are the home of DHL’s largest superhub in North America…and will soon become the hub for Amazon Prime Air.”

Currently CVG is the 8th-largest cargo airport in North America and the new hangar fills a critical need at the airport.

“We have, right now, 50 to 75 flights around the world daily, cargo shipments out of CVG, and that will only continue to grow,” McGraw said. “Prior to the opening of this hangar, either the maintenance was performed on the ramp or would have to go elsewhere. With the hangar, the maintenance can be done in the interior, plus the FEAM team can do more heavy maintenance here at CVG.”

Kerry Zickuhr Manager of Hangar operations for FEAM, said the ability to work on aircraft inside “means everything.”

“If a plane needs maintenance, you can’t wait until spring, so we’ll be able to do it in here without any winter clothes on,” Zickuhr said. “With the amount of room that we are going to have – because we are right now working in a very small trailer, and we’re working outside in the weather, the cold and the rain – we’ll be able to be inside and it will be a lot more efficient.”

Lynxs Group developed the eight-acre site for FEAM Aero which is operating the hangar accommodating wide body 747 aircraft for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

For the past 25 years, Lynxs Group has developed and managed aviation related properties domestically and internationally.

“Lynxs Group is delighted to be the developer for the wide body maintenance hangar at CVG airport, which is one of the most dynamic airports in global logistics today,” said Ray Brimble, CEO and Founder Lynxs Group.

“The wide body maintenance hangar operated by FEAM Aero will provide critical aircraft maintenance support for all aircraft operations using CVG including DHL, Prime Air, Atlas Air and others,”

In addition to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, Lynxs Group owns aviation-related properties in Corpus Christi and San Antonio, Texas, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Anchorage, Alaska.

“Among CVG’s strategic goals are to grow air cargo operations, and develop available airport land, both of which are achieved with this project,” said McGraw. “We’re delighted that FEAM and Lynxs chose this site to support the rapid cargo growth at CVG. We are grateful for the strong partnership and look forward to sustaining this success.”

In July, Atlas Air Worldwide announced plans to build a $34.1 million operations center in Erlanger, near CVG, to better support its customers. That new project, which is expected to add 593 full-time jobs to complement the 318 employees currently working at its facility in Florence, is targeted for completion in 2021.

Atlas Air Worldwide President and CEO John Dietrich spoke about how the FEAM Aero hangar at CVG will enhance the company’s business model.

“Atlas Air manages a diverse, complex and time-definite global network for an elite customer base with extensive operations in CVG,” said John Dietrich, President and CEO, Atlas Air Worldwide. “Our team is committed to the highest levels of safety, reliability and customer service. The new FEAM maintenance facility in CVG will greatly enhance our ability to support our fleet and deliver the highest levels of service for our customers.”

CVG has been serving commercial passengers since 1947. In addition to its growing influence as a logistics hub, it is also one of the fastest-growing airports in the country, having served 9.1 million passengers in 2019.

The airport has more nonstop destinations than any airport in the Tri-State region (Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana), including direct international service to Paris, Toronto, Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, Montego Bay and Punta Cana.

The airport is recognized globally as a leading U.S. airport by SkyTrax World Airport Awards. CVG is the only airport in the country to receive Safety Act Designation and Certification from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), giving the airport the highest level of protections under the Act.

