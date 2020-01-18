Fantastic finish puts St. Henry in championship game of 9th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball playoffs















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

St. Henry scored nine straight points in the last two minutes and defeated Newport Central Catholic, 57-55, in the semifinals of the 9th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball tournament on Friday at St. Henry.

The Crusaders advance to the regional championship game for the first time since 2015. They’ll face Beechwood at 7 p.m. Saturday with the winner getting a berth in next week’s small-school state tournament at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

NewCath took a 55-48 lead with 2:21 left in Friday’s semifinal game, but St. Henry players Jude Bessler and Connor Shea each made a 3-point shot to ignite their team’s winning rally.

After NewCath missed the front end in two bonus free throw situations, St. Henry got the ball inside to junior forward Reid Ravenscraft, who was fouled while making the go-ahead basket with 2.4 seconds remaining.

Ravenscraft made the free throw to give the Crusaders a three-point lead. NewCath inbounded the ball to senior guard Caleb Jefferson, who took a shot from beyond the half-court line. The ball hit off the front of the rim as time expired.

St. Henry’s leading scorers were Bessler with 18 points and junior center Cody Teeten with 19. The only points Shea and Ravenscraft scored were during their team’s final 9-0 run.

Beechwood defeated Lloyd, 64-51, in the other regional semifinal on Friday. The Tigers were led by junior Scotty Draud, who finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Beechwood jumped ahead 22-11 in the first quarter and extended the lead to 38-21 by halftime. Lloyd pulled to within 10 points, 45-35, at the end of the third quarter, but the Tigers outscored the Juggernauts, 19-16, in the final eight minutes.

Beechwood claimed its first-ever 9th Region All “A” Classic championship in 2018. St. Henry has won the tournament six times, but the last one was in 2008. In the latest Northern Kentucky coaches poll, St. Henry was No. 3 and Beechwood was No. 6.

ST. HENRY 12 15 14 16 — 57

NEWCATH 13 16 15 11 — 55

ST. HENRY (11-3): Cory Shea 1 0 2, Connor Shea 1 0 3, Daniel 1 0 2, Vieth 3 2 8, Maher 1 0 2, Bessler 7 2 18, Butler 1 0 3, Ravenscraft 1 1 3, Teten 7 2 16. Totals: 23 7 57.

NEWCATH (10-7): Pangallo 6 0 14, Hunter 1 0 2, Howard 2 2 6, Mueller 3 2 10, Mullikin 6 2 14, Jefferson 3 3 9. Totals: 21 9 55.

3-pointers: SH — Bessler 2, Butler, Connor Shea. NCC — Pangallo 2, Mueller 2.

BEECHWOOD 22 16 7 19 — 64

LLOYD 11 10 14 16 — 51

BEECHWOOD (13-6): Downton 5 3 14, Busald 2 0 6, Rolf 3 0 9, Decker 2 2 7, Hughes 3 0 6, Rylee 2 0 4, Draud 5 7 18. Totals: 22 12 64.

LLOYD (10-6): Anthony 2 0 5, Monroe 4 1 9, Gabe Vogelpohl 1 0 2, Garrett Vogelpohl 1 0 2, Israel 4 0 9, Cody 4 6 16, Davis 4 0 8. Totals: 20 7 51.

3-pointers: B — Rolf 3, Busald 2, Draud, Decker, Downton. L — Cody 2, Israel, Anthony.