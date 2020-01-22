Familiar face tapped to lead Kentucky State Police into 2020 as Rodney Brewer comes out of retirement















The longest-serving Commissioner in KSP history has been reappointed to serve once again. Governor Andy Beshear has brought Rodney Brewer out of retirement to take the lead of an agency with which he has a 33-year history.

During his previous tenure, Brewer served in numerous assignments including uniformed operations, special investigations, narcotics, strategic planning, academy commander, and executive protection detail assigned to protect the Governor and Lieutenant Governor. He held every merit and non-merit rank within the organization including Commissioner from Dec. 2007 through Feb. 2016.

Most would think retirement would allow one to rest, relax and travel but Brewer kept busy over the past four years serving as an adjunct professor at the University of Louisville and the Southern Police Institute. Teaching courses in community-oriented policing, he was able to shape collegiate minds while continuing to utilize his knowledge of law enforcement and public service.

“My time teaching and interacting with students and law enforcement leaders from across the United States was extremely gratifying,” says Brewer.

Upon returning to KSP, he had to hit the ground running with a legislative session already in full swing that is being dominated by work on a new two-year state budget.

“My immediate concern is submitting a realistic budget that allows us to provide KSP the platform to continue the delivery of critical services throughout the Commonwealth,” Brewer said.

Looking beyond the session, Brewer outlined his vision for KSP that includes expanding current victim programs with enhanced outreach.

“Our efforts dealing with victims of crime have to be broadened in addition to making our schools and churches as safe as possible. Discussions are already underway regarding better intelligence sharing initiatives to more readily mitigate threats and make Kentucky a safer place to live,” he said.

Known for his executive leadership values, Brewer has always placed emphasis on developing and empowering his personnel to lead into the future. In 2008, he developed the Legacy Leadership Program and implemented it into KSP curriculum.

“As we move forward, I am committed to a refocused effort regarding the recruitment and retention of qualified personnel, specifically troopers,” brewer said. “Leadership development is key to that as we move the agency forward over the next decade.”

A native of Louisville, Brewer is currently residing in Ballardsville with his wife Dana.

He has stayed active outside of law enforcement, serving as a board member for several organizations including Unbridled Eve, Miracle League of Louisville and Trooper Island Camp.

Kentucky State Police