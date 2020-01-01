Erlanger chooses Rader to lead police department, current assistant chief has wide range of experience















The City of Erlanger Police Department has a new leader and it’s a familiar face.

“We could not be more excited about Kyle Rader becoming our Erlanger Chief of Police,” said Mayor Jessica Fette. “Kyle has proven himself as a strong leader, an effective communicator, and a devoted member of the Erlanger Command Staff. Kyle has and will continue to serve the City of Erlanger with distinction and pride. We are blessed to have him.”

Rader, the current Assistant Chief, will be sworn in at the January 7 City Council meeting.

“I’m a hometown guy and grew up in Erlanger on Hillwood Court,” said Rader. “From early in my middle school years, I knew I wanted to be a police officer. I got my start in law enforcement in 2007 when I was hired by the Campbell County Detention Center. In 2008, I finally received the call I had been waiting for which was the job offer from the Erlanger Police Department and I’ve been here ever since.”

Rader has served as Sergeant (2013-2016), Lieutenant (2016-2017), and Assistant Chief (2017-2019). He’s also served as a SWAT Officer, Bike Patrol Unit, Firearms Instructor, and Field Training Officer. He graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy of Police Supervision, Criminal Justice Executive Development, and the FBI National Academy.

Rader resides in Independence along with his wife, Pam, and their two sons. They enjoy family time, camping, and boating.

“To have the privilege of serving as the new Police Chief of the hometown I was raised in is beyond what words can describe. We will continue the tradition of providing our citizens with the exemplary services they have all come to expect,” said Rader.

