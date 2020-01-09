Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky moving to new home; will offer 24-hour access to care















Kenton County, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) announced Wednesday ESNKY’s new location in Covington, designed to better help the homeless population in the area.

The new facility, located at 436 West 13th Street, expects to open its doors in late 2020. It will allow ESNKY to continue serving the mission it established in 2008 when it first opened its current building on Scott Street in Covington. The new ESNKY home will provide guests access to local partners who are critical in the effort to address homelessness.

“We’re extremely excited about our new home, because a newer and better designed facility is exactly what ESNKY needs to more effectively address the problem of homelessness,” said Kim Webb, Executive Director of ESNKY, who will also oversee ESNKY’s new home. “Our mission is to continue saving and changing lives, while also being the best corporate citizen and neighbor we can be,” added Webb.

The new ESNKY shelter will provide:

· 24-hour sheltering during extreme temperatures (hot and cold).

· Onsite medical clinic, provided by St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

· A Mental Health Court Diversion Program partnered with Northern Kentucky Regional Mental Health Community Corrections.

· Daytime restroom, shower and laundry services.

· Locker storage that will hold clothing, IDs, birth certificates, Social Security cards, medicine and other personal belongings.

· Mail services, including use of street address, as allowed by Kentucky statute for job applications, ID’s, benefits, social security cards, tax records, and health care enrollment.

“This is the culmination of over 10 years of effort to find a location that works best for the shelter, and we have many people to be grateful for in seeing this come to fruition. However, this is not the end of the effort, it’s just the beginning,” said Kris Knochelmann, Kenton County Judge/Executive. “We want zero weather-related deaths, and pathways to long-term housing and personal stability for our residents, so, as we begin a new year, I hope others in our community will join us in this effort. We can work together to give people a means to get beyond homelessness and become productive members of our community,” added Knochelmann.

“This new shelter is the result of months of productive discussions among all the groups involved, including the City of Covington,” said David Johnston, Covington City Manager. “The new location is slightly larger than the current facility and will provide far more services than just overnight stays. This facility and expanded programs is a first step in dealing with a significant homeless situation on a regional level. We are glad to continue sitting at the table using the data from the Regional Task Force, for more dialogue and more service locations developed throughout Northern Kentucky,” Johnston added.

“St. Elizabeth Healthcare is proud to partner with Kenton County and the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky to serve the immediate health needs of homeless guests who otherwise would not have access to these resources,” said Garren Colvin, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “Having an on-site health clinic will allow us to perform certain screenings and immunizations, provide early intervention and treatment options for specific health concerns, and connect guests to community resources for ongoing and follow-up care.”

ESNKY’s Webb said it will partner with agencies that will help guests reduce time spent in shelter and end their homelessness. Current partners of ESNKY include:

· Brighton Center

· Center for Independent Living

· Fairhaven Rescue Mission

· KY Career Center

· Legal Aid of Bluegrass

· Life Learning Center

· Mental Health of America

· NorthKey Community Care

· Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

· Sun Behavioral Health

· Transitions, Inc.

· VA Hospital

· Welcome House

· Women’s Crisis Center

ESNKY’s mission is to provide life saving and life changing shelter to adults in need. ESNKY believes homelessness is an emergency and that shelter is a basic necessity for human beings, and that when this basic necessity is provided, human beings have the ability to recover from homelessness. ESNKY was started in 2008 by a group of concerned citizens and business owners who wanted to ensure that our most vulnerable population had a place to sleep, eat and re-start their lives. For more information, click here.

ESNKY