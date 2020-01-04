Eagle Watch Weekends offered at three Kentucky State Parks in January, February; register in advance















Kentucky State Parks are offering Eagle Watch Weekends at three state parks during January and February 2020.

Guests can see bald eagles and other wildlife in their natural habitat along the shores of Kentucky Lake. Kentucky State Parks have been offering eagle tours for more than 40 years.

The tours are led by state park naturalists and staff from the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The schedule and parks for 2020 are:

Jan. 24-25 at Lake Barkley: 270-924-1131

Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Kenlake: 270-474-2211

Feb. 7-9 at Kentucky Dam Village: 270-362-4271

Each park is offering overnight packages that include tour tickets and lodging.

Eagle tours are conducted from the CQ Princess, a 96-foot yacht that has a heated cabin. Each weekend includes Friday and Saturday night educational sessions.



Most tours last between 3 and 3.5 hours. All three parks will offer overnight packages. Evening programs will be provided on Fridays and Saturdays.

Guests are encouraged to bring warm clothes, rain gear and binoculars. These tours may take place under extreme weather conditions. Each resort offers lodges, cottages and restaurants. Registration is required for the Eagle Watch Weekends.

Call the individual park for registration, lodging details and ticket information. For more about Kentucky State Parks, visit: www.parks.ky.gov