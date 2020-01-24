Devou Drive to close Monday for drainage project; SD1 estimates work could take a month















Devou Drive – one of the roads leading into Devou Park from downtown – will be closed off for about a month beginning Monday for a stormwater improvement project.

The closure affects the part of Devou Drive between Western Avenue and its intersection with Rotary Lane and Haven Gillespie Boulevard within the park, said Bill Matteoli, assistant project engineer in Covington’s Public Works Department.

Matteoli said that Sanitation District No. 1 of Northern Kentucky – which is rebuilding the stormwater collection system in the area – estimated that its project would take a month, depending on the weather.

Detour signs are expected to be installed Thursday.

The road was closed for a few days last fall so drilled shaft piers could be installed to stabilize the road and bank as part of the same project.

City Manager David Johnston asked residents and visitors to the park to be patient.

“This is going to help drainage in the area,” Johnston said. “It’s just one more tiny piece in the massive effort to improve how rain runoff is collected in the region.”

City of Covington