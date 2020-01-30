Dept. of Financial Institutions offers tips on protect personal data to avoid scams, fraud, identity theft















The Public Protection Cabinet’s Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) reminds Kentuckians about the importance of protecting personal data to avoid scams, fraud, and identity theft.

Gov. Andy Beshear, who initiated Kentucky’s Scam Alert program as attorney general, continues to focus his administration’s efforts on the protection of Kentuckians from those who would commit fraud.

“Data Privacy Day presents an opportunity for Kentuckians to learn ways to protect the personal data that’s stored on all of our electronic devices,” said Gov. Beshear. “My administration is committed to working with our partners from across the state to alert Kentuckians to known scams and holding these scammers accountable.”



“Every day, Kentuckians use technology to share information with family and friends, shop, bank, make reservations and many other activities,” said DFI Commissioner Charles Vice. “The information that’s stored on our devices makes life more convenient, but if that data and information end up in the wrong hands, it can create havoc in our daily lives and make us more vulnerable to fraud.”

DFI offers these best practices for consumers to guard their data privacy:

• Review app permissions and the company’s privacy policy

• Delete unused apps from your mobile devices

• Keep your apps, programs, browsers and software current with updates and patches

• Turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when not in use

• Use strong and long passwords and use two-factor authentication for key accounts like e-mail, banking, and social media

• Don’t click on unfamiliar links; a wrong move can infect one computer or a whole business

• Keep up with new technology and ways to manage privacy.

The annual awareness campaign, led by the National Cyber Security Alliance, aims to inspire dialogue and empower individuals to take action to better protect and manage their privacy while also encouraging businesses to respect privacy and safeguard customer data.

Additional anti-fraud tips from DFI are available here.