Department of Fish and Wildlife researchers to begin major new student of Kentucky’s elk population















Researchers will use a helicopter to locate and capture elk this month as part of a major research study on elk reproduction and population growth. The research will be conducted throughout Kentucky’s elk zone and will launch this month.

“Netting by helicopter is the best way to live-capture elk for this important study on reproduction and survival,” said Kyle Sams, acting deer and elk program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “After fitting the elk with transmitters, we will release them back into the wild near their point of capture so we can learn more about their behavior.”

(Photo from KDFWR)fw.ky.gov.

From Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources