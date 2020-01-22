Deadline is January 24 to apply for KY Pitch, state’s largest intercollegiate pitch competition















KY Pitch, Kentucky’s largest collegiate business pitch competition, is back for 2020 with initial applications due by January 24.

The Final Competition will be held on March 28, at the Gatton College for Business and Economics at the University of Kentucky.

New this year, teams will participate in two tracks: the Exploratory Track for new concepts and the Developed Track for teams that are developed or already generating revenue.

The winning Exploratory Track team will take home $5,000, followed by $3,500 for second place and $1,500 for third place. The winning team in the Developed Track category will receive a $7,500 cash prize, with second place earning $5,000 and third place receiving $3,500.

In addition to monetary awards, winning teams will come away with an opportunity to build their business ideas into real companies.

Winners will receive office space at a local incubator or community workspace, mentorship and membership to local entrepreneurial events for up to one year, as well as legal counsel, accounting consultations, marketing and design consultations.

“KY Pitch allows us the unique opportunity to cultivate young entrepreneurs who have the potential to radically change the economic landscape in Kentucky,” said Tasha Sams, Executive Director at KEENStart. “While the foundation of KY Pitch provides an experiential, authentic experience to Kentucky’s collegiate adults, our goal is to identify the most promising teams, pair them with resources, and support their efforts to launch businesses.”

Winning teams from last year include Bar Buddy, LLC from the University of Louisville, Piezo Mind from Murray State University, Electra Pops! from Owensboro Community and Technical College, HandPrint Technologies from the University of Kentucky, Pouch Protection from the University of Kentucky, and GenomEqs from the University of Kentucky.

Students interested in participating in KY Pitch should work with their school’s faculty advisor to complete and submit the “Intent to Compete” form here, no later than January 24.

Team business models should be submitted by February 17, 2020 on KY Pitch’s website.



Competition Schedule:

Intent to Compete – January 24

Business Model Submission – February 17

Final Teams Announced – February 28

Video Submissions Due – March 13

Live Video Voting – March 16

Final Presentation Due – March 25

Live Video Voting Ends – March 26

Final Competition – March 28

To view rules and guidelines for KY Pitch 2020, click here.

KEENStart offers educational opportunities and programs focused on entrepreneurship, design-thinking and innovation strategies. It is responsible for both KY Pitch and the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE). KEENStart provides a continuum of support to budding high school and college entrepreneurs.

KY Pitch is a joint effort between KEENStart and the Cabinet for Economic Development through ThinkKentucky.

KY Pitch