Deadline is January 17 for nominations for Horizon awards to nonprofit leaders and volunteers















Horizon Community Funds and the Kentucky Philanthropy Initiative are seeking nominations for the first Nonprofit Awards for nonprofit leaders and volunteers to be presented at its annual Summit on Philanthropy themed 1NKY: Engaging Community in Regional Growth.

The Summit will bring a series of topics to the table that drive Northern Kentucky’s future-forward.

1NKY is an initiative of the Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance meant to create strength and efficiencies for our community in partnership with our growth organizations, municipalities and key stakeholders.

Deadline for nominations for the new nonprofit awards is Friday, January 17. Nomination forms can be found here.

They will be presented during the 1NKY: Engaging Community in Regional Growth on Tuesday, March 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger.



Award categories include:

• Executive of the Year (Large)

• Executive of the Year (Small)

• MVP (Staff)

• MVP (Board)

• Volunteer of the Year.

“Our nonprofits shine every day in Northern Kentucky,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We look forward to putting their hard work in the spotlight in March, and we warmly welcome the community to join us at this important event.”

Questions about the awards may be directed to Tess Brown, tbrown@horizonfunds.org.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization established as a community foundation in 2017 by Northern Kentucky leaders. Its mission is to unite resources to raise the quality of life for all people in the Northern Kentucky community. More information can be found at www.horizonfunds.org.

The Kentucky Philanthropy Initiative is a statewide advocacy group for growing philanthropy and especially community foundations across Kentucky. It led the way to the Endow Kentucky tax credit and conducted the Transfer of Wealth Kentucky study that provided the data for growing philanthropic efforts across the state.

Featured photo from last year’s Summit