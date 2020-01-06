Judicial Conduct Commission temporarily suspends Gentry’s Kenton judgeship, today’s docket canceled















NKyTribune staff

At a meeting of the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission held on Friday in Louisville, Dawn Gentry was temporarily removed as Kenton County Judge pending further investigation.

A disciplinary hearing will be set.

Gentry, who was elected to the Family Count judgeship in November 2018, faces nine charges, among them having sex with coworkers in her office during work hours, making unwanted advances toward co-workers, forcing a coworker to quit to make room for another hire, and coercing people from the bench to donate to her campaign.

In written answers to the commission, Gentry denied the allegations. She will continue to receive pay while awaiting a final determination on the allegations against her.

The complaints and the response can be read in full here.

A message on the Kenton Court Clerk’s website indicates today’s 8 a.m. -10 a.m. docket has been canceled. Those with questions about cases pending before Judge Gentry are asked to come to the Court Clerk’s office .