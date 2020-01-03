Covington swears in new police officer, U.S. Air Force veteran has eight years of experience















Covington’s newest police officer is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who has eight years of experience as a police officer in other Northern Kentucky cities.

Brad Morris was sworn in Monday morning by Mayor Joe Meyer during a short ceremony in the Covington City Commission chambers. His hiring was approved by the City Commission on Dec. 17.

Morris was a K9 officer with the Dry Ridge Police Department and before that a patrol officer in Williamstown. He previously worked as a telecommunicator/dispatcher with the Kentucky State Police and performed security-related duties as a member of the Air Force.

“We’re happy to welcome you as part of our team and look forward to having you on the streets keeping Covington residents safe,” Police Chief Rob Nader said, handing Morris his badge. “It’s a fun job, and you’re never bored.”

Mayor Meyer talked about the many hats that a police officer has to wear – including social worker, marriage counselor, community leader and communicator – and praised Covington’s force.

“Covington’s police department is among the best in the country because our officers understand our residents and seek to treat them as human beings,” Meyer said. “We have a strong, positive relationship with the community, and every new officer is expected to continue that relationship.”

Because Morris is already certified by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council, he does not need to attend the state Police Academy but undergo in-house training, Nader said.

New Covington Police Officer Brad Morris, second from right, poses with, from left, Sgt. Jennifer Rudolph, Chief Rob Nader, Mayor Joe Meyer, and Captain Greg Jones.

City of Covington