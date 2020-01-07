Covington swears in 5 police recruits, ‘largest class in a while’ to fill gaps created by retirements















The City of Covington swore in five police recruits this morning, its largest class in recent memory, police officials said.

In a ceremony attended by several dozen family members and friends, the recruits raised their right hands and repeated the oath of office read by Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, then received their badges from Chief Rob Nader.

“Turn over your badges, and you’ll see the words integrity, professionalism, justice and compassion,” Nader said. “The rest of your careers, you’ll be judged based on how you uphold those values. It’s important to be compassionate because, as a police officer dealing with emotional situations, we need to put ourselves in other people’s shoes.”

All five recruits will attend the training academy in Richmond to become certified by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council, Nader said. One spot is open in March, the other four in April. In the meantime, they will undergo in-house training with current Covington officers, such as learning basic report skills and the layout of Covington’s streets.

The recruits:

• Trenton Goshorn, currently a deputy jailer in Campbell County who is earning a degree in criminal justice from Northern Kentucky University.

• John Hoober, currently a dispatcher with the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center and formerly a police officer in the town of Albany and a deputy jailer in Campbell County. He has a degree in criminal justice from Northern Kentucky University.

• Joshua Knott, currently an executive protection specialist with Covenant Special Projects and formerly a military police investigator with the Kentucky Army National Guard. He has a degree in Homeland Security from Eastern Kentucky University.

• Alex Olvera-Vancini, a graduate of the Covington Summer Youth Program who previously worked in the restaurant industry, coached wrestling, and worked as a volunteer assembling care packages for soldiers stationed overseas.

• Ross Woodward, currently of Oasis Landscape Management and previously at Dunbar Armored Services. He has a degree in history from Northern Kentucky University and is enrolled in a Master’s of Teaching program there.

The recruits will help fill vacancies created when a change in Kentucky’s pension system led to a spate of retirements near the end of last year, Nader said.

“This is the largest class in a while, and we are fortunate to have such great candidates,” the chief said. “I’m expecting great things from them.”

Meyer thanked the family members in attendance and called them an integral part of the officers’ “support system.”

“We all have to be a part of their team,” Meyer said.

City of Covington