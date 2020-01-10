Covington man indicted for sodomy and sexual abuse Of child under the age of twelve















The Kenton County Grand Jury returned an Indictment today against Keith Edward West, 42, charging him with three counts of 1st Degree Sodomy and two counts of 1st Degree Sexual Abuse, all of a child under the age of twelve.

West is scheduled for arraignment on the charges January 13 at 9 a.m. before Kenton Circuit Judge Patricia Summe in Courtroom 6A of the Kenton County Justice Center.

West, of Covington, was arrested November 14, by Ft. Mitchell Police Detective Jill Stulz after a joint investigation by Ft. Mitchell Police and the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The Grand Jury heard testimony about the investigation from Commonwealth’s Detective Nick Klaiss. The crimes are alleged to have occurred at the child’s residence in Ft. Mitchell.

1st Degree Sodomy of a child under 12 is a Class A felony punishable by 20-50 years or Life in prison. 1st Degree Sexual Abuse of a child under 12 is a Class C felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison.

Both charges require lifetime registration as a sexual offender upon release.

An indictment is only a charge and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney