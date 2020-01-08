Covington Commission meeting: Mayor asks residents to share opinions on TANK changes















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

Make your voices heard.

That was the message Covington Mayor Joseph U. Meyer delivered Tuesday night at the end of the city commission’s regularly-scheduled caucus meeting.

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) is proposing major changes to its routes — including to many of the Covington routes, and they’re asking residents to weigh in by email by Jan. 31 at info@tankbus.org.

“This is not a done deal,” Meyer said of the plans. “There is still time for the public to respond.”

Which is a good thing, because the public may want to offer an opinion on some of these proposed changes. TANK says nearly every one of its routes will be affected, including access to the East Side of Covington, as well as the elimination of the city transit center.

“Those who want to go to NKU or Florence will have to go through Cincinnati,” Meyer noted.

Others who want to go to Edgewood or St. Elizabeth hospital will have to change buses at Crestview Hills.

“These are truly significant changes,” Meyer said. “They will have a significant impact on our community. Let the Transit Authority know your opinion.”

TANK officials said the changes will allow them to better utilize their limited resources and better direct services to where people need them most.

Also Tuesday:

Staff hires include director of public works

Commissioners approved three new staff hires, including Director of Public Works, IT Manager and a new Executive Assistant.

Chris Warneford, who has been serving as the interim Director of Public Works, will drop the interim tag and be hired to take on the job full-time. “He loved the job so much, he applied for it,” said City Manager David Johnston.

Essam Elgusain will be hired as the new IT Manager. Elgusain, who spent the last seven months working with the Housing Authority, “stood above all” the other candidates, Johnston said. Elgusain has experience with systems, hardware and networks.

Commissioners also moved forward with the hiring of a new Executive Assistant, who will work for the City Manager. The candidate, who will be named at the next meeting, will serve two important functions:

Social media updating and website maintenance

Point person for all community questions — what Johnston called an ombudsman for the city. Mayor Meyer called the position a “significant part” of the city’s customer service initiative.

Police Department hires

Commissioners approved the hiring of Tyler Tipton as a Patrol Officer Grade III and the resignation of Police Recruit Christian Blythe.

Neighborhood Services hires, promotions

Commissioners agreed to the hiring of Amy Miller as the Housing Choice Voucher Program Service Representative and the promotion of Patrick Moore from Park Seasonal worker to Park Project Coordinator.

Second readings of ordinances

Commissioners will hear second readings and vote on three proposed ordinances at their next meeting:

An amendment to improve compliance with applicable state laws

An amendment to regulate mobile food vending services

An amendment to regulate peddling wares from vehicles, to permit sales otherwise authorized by city ordinance

Also at the next meeting, commissioners will hear a presentation update about bike rack installation from Ride the Cov.

Etc.

Commissioners ended the meeting by going into an executive session, which Mayor Meyer said would be to discuss personnel-related items. He said no further business would be conducted when the session was over.

The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a legislative meeting held at 6 p.m., Jan. 14, 2020, at the Covington City Hall at 20 West Pike St.

Contact the Northern Kentucky Tribune at news@nkytrib.com