Covington Catholic Spaghetti Dinner and Fine Arts Festival February 23 at the high school















The Covington Catholic High School Parents Club presents the annual Spaghetti Dinner and Fine Arts Festival on Sunday, February 23, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the school.

A performance by the award winning CCH Chamber Choir will take place before dinner at 3:30 p.m., and music during the dinner will be provided by the Covington Catholic and Notre Dame Academy Band.

CCH Student artwork will be exhibited as well.

The Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner includes salad, bread, dessert and beverage.

Tickets at the door are $9 for adults and $5 for ahildren ages 3-9, but may be pre-ordered ($7.00 for Adults and $3.00 for Children ages 3-9) by credit card on the CovCath website.

Pre-ordered tickets are available through February 21 and will be held for pickup at the door the day of the event.

Covington Catholic High School is a 2016 Blue Ribbon of Excellence award-winning college preparatory high school located in Park Hills and operates within the Catholic Diocese of Covington.

Covington Catholic High School