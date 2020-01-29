CovCath to honor a family of four brothers, the Wulfecks, as Northern Kentuckian of the Year May 8















Covington Catholic High School will honor four brothers of the Wulfeck family as the 2020 Northern Kentuckian of the Year on Friday, May 8 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

The 2020 Honorees are four brothers, all graduates of Covington Catholic: Jim Jr. (1964); Rick (1970); Gary (1974); and Ken (1977).



The ceremony will include a reception at 11:15 AM and a luncheon at noon. For reservations or to sponsor this event, please visit the website or call 859-448-2247 extension 3.

The Northern Kentuckian of the Year luncheon benefits Covington Catholic High School’s financial assistance program. In 2019-20, 91 students were awarded $430,000 in financial aid.

Covington Catholic and its alumni positively impact the Northern Kentucky community, and the luncheon provides a vehicle for the business community to support Covington Catholic’s tradition of excellence in education.

The Northern Kentuckian of the Year Luncheon has raised over $1 million for tuition assistance since its inception. This support has helped hundreds of students experience an education rooted in strong Catholic values and academic excellence. For these students, the opportunity to attend Covington Catholic can be life-changing and provides a solid foundation for a successful future.

In 1970, Jim Wulfeck Sr started Jet Machine and Manufacturing, a small job shop in Cincinnati. This marked the formal beginning of the Wulfeck family entrepreneurship story and Wulco Inc. Under the Wulco Business umbrella, Jim Wulfeck’s four sons have followed his example and have created their own entrepreneurial success stories.

This year, Wulco, Inc. celebrates 50 years in business and has two current operating divisions – Jet Machine and Rocket Supply. Wulco currently employs over 160 individuals including seven of Jim Sr.’s grandsons; five of which are CCH graduates.

Covington Catholic High School is a 2016 Blue Ribbon of Excellence award-winning college preparatory high school located in Park Hills, Kentucky, and operates within the Catholic Diocese of Covington. It is an all-male school of 546 whose mission is to embrace the Gospel message of Jesus Christ in order to educate students spiritually, academically, physically and socially.

