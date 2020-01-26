CovCath bus headed home from Right to Life rally hit head-on by wrong-way driver on AA















The Archdiocese of Covington said in a news release that a bus carrying Covington Catholic High School students and chaperones back from the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., was involved in a crash on AA Highway in Campbell County.

The charter bus collided with a car Saturday morning around 7:20 a.m.

The car’s driver was killed, according to police, and has not been identified.

Two people on the bus were taken to hospitals for treatment. Others suffered minor injuries.

The bus was headed northbound and the car was traveling southbound when it crossed the median and hit the bus head-on.

The chartered bus was one of four in a caravan.

News reports say a priest with the Diocese of Covington performed a final blessing over the driver of the car killed in the collision.