Council of Churches to host Prayer in Action Days at State Capitol on Tuesday during legislative session















The Kentucky Council of Churches is hosting Prayer in Action Days at the State Capitol each Tuesday during this year’s General Assembly to pray for government officials and act on behalf of Kentucky’s most vulnerable citizens.

The kick-off event will be held on Tuesday, January 7 at 11 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda. Subsequent gatherings, listed below, will begin at 9:30 a.m.



1/14/20

Criminal Justice

1/21/20

Healthcare/Disabilities

1/28/20

Voting Rights

2/4/20

Death Penalty

2/11/20

Gun Violence

2/18/20

Worker’s rights & fair wages

2/25/20

Environment/Energy

“We will pray for our governor and legislators and call them to a higher moral agenda that puts the well-being of Kentucky’s people first,” said Rev. Dr. Donald K. Gillett, II Executive Director of the Council.

Each event will include prayer, education on issues, and a call to action.

“We want to engage religious leaders and their congregants in direct justice advocacy.”

Prayer in Action Days are inspired by Moral Mondays in North Carolina, where religious leaders created significant change in policies that oppressed the poor and people of color.

The Kentucky Council of Churches chose these issues based on policy statements approved by all eleven of the Council’s denominational members. The membership includes Protestant and Roman Catholic congregations. The Council works with other state advocacy groups and coalitions on issues, and many of them have committed to support the Prayer in Action Days.

All Prayer in Action events are interfaith and open to the public and media. For more information contact the Kentucky Council of Churches at KCC@kycouncilofchurches.org, 859-269-7715, or visit the website.