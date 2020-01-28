College basketball notebook: Former area stars Ohmer, Weyer continue to make huge impacts















By Don Owen

NKyTribune reporter

Jake Ohmer continues to make a huge impact for the basketball program at Georgetown (Ky.), and the unbeaten Tigers (19-0) are seeking a second straight NAIA national championship.

Ohmer netted 25 points and dished out four assists as top-ranked Georgetown posted a 97-81 win over visiting Lindsey Wilson on Saturday at Reid-Davis Alumni Gym. The former Scott High School standout buried four 3-pointers in that victory.

For the season, Ohmer averages 17.6 points per game. The 6-foot-1 junior guard is 49-for-109 from 3-point range and has made 80.8 percent of his free throws. Ohmer is second on the team with 42 assists and third with 20 steals.

Georgetown owns a 29-game winning streak going back to last season. The Tigers are currently 8-0 in Mid-South Conference play.

A transfer from Western Kentucky, Ohmer appeared in 28 games for the Hilltoppers last season and averaged 1.6 points per contest. As a freshman two years ago, he appeared in 37 games and averaged 5.6 points.

Ohmer averaged 27.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a senior at Scott. He also scored a school-record 2,705 career points. The Taylor Mill native became a crowd favorite at the 2017 Sweet 16 in Lexington, scoring 106 points during three games – the 13th-most ever scored in a single Kentucky state tournament – while leading Scott to the semifinals in Rupp Arena.

WEYER REACHES 1,000 POINTS: Former Newport Central Catholic star Ben Weyer recently joined the 1,000-point club at Bellarmine. Weyer scored his 1,000th career point during a 79-65 victory at Southern Indiana.

Weyer, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, averages 12.8 points per game for a 15-2 Bellarmine squad. He is perfect (14-for-14) at the charity stripe this season and is 36-for-88 from 3-point range. Weyer also averages 5.1 rebounds per contest and leads the Knights with 18 blocked shots.

Bellarmine spent much of the season ranked No. 1 nationally at the NCAA Division II level. The Knights won their first 14 games this season before suffering consecutive losses to Indianapolis and Southwest Baptist.

Bellarmine bounced back last week with a 78-65 win over Drury as Weyer scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds.

During his senior year at NewCath, Weyer averaged 21.6 points and 11.4 rebounds as the Thoroughbreds finished 30-5. He also scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in NewCath’s 52-47 win over top-ranked Covington Catholic in the 9th Region Tournament championship game.

Contact Don Owen at don@nkytrib.com and follow him on Twitter at @dontribunesport