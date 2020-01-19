City of Wilder to present City Center Master Plan for seven properties along Licking Pike corridor















The City Center Master Plan will be presented at the Wilder City Council meeting Monday at 7 p.m.

All interested parties — including developers and contractors — are invited to attend.

The master plan is a follow-up to the 2019 Comprehensive Plan that suggested a special development study be conducted on city-owned property in the City Center Master Plan.

The plan involves a concept design for seven properties currently owned by the City of Wilder along the Licking Pike corridor. The plan is to begin negotiations with a builder/developer early this year.

Copies of the full presentation will be available on Tuesday, January 21, after the city council meeting. A request for proposals will be available after the plan is adopted by the city council. The city will actively seek proposals for the sale or lease of the development parcels.

More information is available from City Administrator Terry Vance at tvance@wilderky.gov.

City of Wilder