Cincinnati Museum Center offers free STEM Girls program for ages 7-14 for future scientists, engineers















Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) is working to bridge the gender gap in STEM fields and to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, chemists and doctors with STEM Girls. The free program connects girls (and boys) ages 7 to 14 with local professionals, many of whom are women, working in STEM fields, showing through hands-on programming just how cool STEM fields can be. Spring STEM Girls programs are available for registration January 28.

As more careers utilize STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills, getting children interested early is critical for future success. This is especially important for young girls. Recent studies have shown that fewer than 30 percent of the STEM workforce in the United States are women. Among the many reasons for the shortage are gender biases and the lack of women role models in those fields. STEM Girls connects elementary and middle school girls with STEM content in an engaging way that makes them eager to learn more. It also introduces them to biologists, chemists, nutritionists, data analysts, geologists and more, showing them that STEM fields really are for everyone.



STEM Girls features programs at Union Terminal and in the community, where participants go directly to the labs, facilities and workplaces of partners actively working in STEM fields. This spring, STEM Girls will work with the University of Cincinnati Department of Engineering, Northern Kentucky University Department of Anthropology and Microsoft.

The full schedule of STEM Girls programs this spring are:

STEM Girls University with the University of Cincinnati Department of Engineering

Saturday, February 15

Ages 7-10: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Ages 11-14: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

STEM Girls Day Out at the University of Cincinnati Department of Engineering

Saturday, February 22 at the University of Cincinnati

Ages 7-10: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Ages 11-14: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

STEM Girls University with Northern Kentucky University Department of Anthropology

Saturday, March 14

Ages 7-10: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Ages 11-14: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

STEM Girls Day Out at Northern Kentucky University and the NKU Bone Lab

Saturday, March 21 at Northern Kentucky University

Ages 7-10: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Ages 11-14: 1 to 2:30 p.m.



STEM Girls University with Microsoft

Saturday, April 4

Ages 7-10: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Ages 11-14: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

STEM Girls Day Out at Microsoft

Saturday, April 18 at the Microsoft Store in the Kenwood Mall

Ages 7-10: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Ages 11-14: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

All STEM Girls programs are free and open to both girls and boys interested in STEM, but space is limited and registration is required. For a full list of programs or to register, visit the website. You can also register by phone by calling (513) 287-7001.

STEM Girls is made possible through the generous support of General Motors, Ashland, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, MilliporeSigma and Summertime Kids. CMC also has a STEM Girls partnership with The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County.