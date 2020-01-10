Cincinnati Cares wants to connect you to a day of service for local nonprofit on Martin Luther King Day















The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on January 20 marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy. MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a day of service. For the first time ever, a Day of Service for MLK Day is being organized by Cincinnati Cares, a local nonprofit working to improve the region’s volunteer ecosystem.

“Our mission is to inspire and empower people to engage in volunteering, and organizing service projects for MLK Day seemed like a natural fit,” said Carol Rountree, Cincinnati Cares’ chief volunteer officer.



On Monday, January 20th nonprofits from across the region have agreed to host volunteers, with many projects designated for children and working adults.

People can explore and sign up for the projects on Cincinnati Cares’ event page or here. Nonprofits can still sign up to participate.

Participating nonprofits to date include:

Care Closet

CincySmiles

Mentoring Plus

MyCincinnati – Price Hill Will

New Life Furniture Bank

St. Vincent de Paul

Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank

Wave Pool

Local businesses are welcome to can use the MLK Day of Service to rally employees around a particular cause important to them. This is also a great opportunity for high school students to earn service hours. For more information or questions, contact Rountree at carol@inspiringservice.org.

“I’ve loved planning a city-wide day of service that is open to anyone in Greater Cincinnati,” said Rountree, the main organizer of the event. “The nonprofits that are participating are grateful for the opportunity to get needed work done at their organizations and also to have engaged volunteers who may not otherwise know about the great work they’re doing in the community.”

Launched in late 2017, the Cincinnati Cares technology platform is the most popular way for people in Greater Cincinnati to find their way to help. The organization also operates a platform that connects volunteer leaders to nonprofit board positions and opportunities.

For more information about Cincinnati Cares, go to the website, where businesses, individuals and nonprofits can learn more about how to work with Cincinnati Cares.