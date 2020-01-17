Brossart sweeps 10th Region All “A” Classic basketball titles for fifth time in nine years















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Brossart remained the premier program in 10th Region All “A” Classic basketball after winning boys and girls championship games on Thursday at Robertson County High School.

The Brossart girls won a low-scoring defensive battle against Nicholas County, 34-24, in the first game. The Brossart boys followed that up with one of their best offensive performances of the season in a 72-64 win over Robertson County.

This is the second consecutive year and fifth time in nine years that the Mustangs have swept 10th Region titles in the small-school playoffs. The boys team has now won 15 regional titles overall while the girls have claimed 11.

The Brossart boys had four double-figure scorers in their win over Robertson County on Thursday. It was the 14th consecutive victory for the 15-2 Mustangs and lifted head coach Mike Code’s career win total to 293.

Brossart took a 28-10 lead on a 3-point goal by senior forward Ethan Eilerman in the second quarter. In the third quarter senior guard Blayke Kremer hit three treys and the Mustangs opened up an 18-point advantage once again, 56-38.

Robertson County made a late run that cut the margin to 65-59 with a little over two minutes remaining. But the Mustangs made seven of 11 free throws to come away with the victory.

Brossart’s leading scorer was junior guard Carson Schirmer, who got 14 of his 20 points in the first half. The team’s other double-figure scorers were junior guard Stephen Kramer (16), Verst (14) and Eilerman (13).

Schirmer, Verst and Eilerman were named to the all-tournament team. Eilerman scored 54 points in three regional games and now has a team-high 20.8 average.

In the first round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic boys state tournament, Brossart will play the winner of the 11th Region championship game between Lexington Christian and Frankfort at 10 a.m. Thursday at Eastern Kentucky University.

The Brossart girls entered Thursday’s regional final with the lowest defensive average in the state and Nicholas County found out why early on. The Mustangs went on a 13-0 run in the first and second quarters and led 19-11 at halftime.

After Brossart extended its lead to 27-11 early in the third quarter, the momentum shifted and Nicholas County ran off 13 straight points to trim the margin to 27-24 late in the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs then made seven of nine free throws on their final six offensive possessions to come out on top. Madison Crowe, Jordan Rowe and Madison Parker each went 2-for-2 at the line in the final minutes to secure the win.

Brossart junior forward Marie Kiefer scored a game-high 11 points. She received a regional all-tournament award along with teammates Rosie Jump and Parker.

It was the seventh consecutive victory for the 18-1 Mustangs, who lowered their defensive average to 33.3 points allowed per game. They will play 3rd Region champion Owensboro Catholic (13-4) in the first round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic girls state tournament at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky University.

In last year’s girls state tournament, Brossart lost in the first round and Owensboro Catholic won four games to take the title.

The 9th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball tournament resumes on Friday with semifinal games at St. Henry High School. The match-ups are Newport Central Catholic vs. St. Henry at 6 p.m. and Beechwood vs. Lloyd at 7:45 p.m. The winners will meet in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.