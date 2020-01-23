Bridge replacement projects to begin on KY 22 in Grant County; road closures expected through Nov.















Work is scheduled to begin by the end of January to replace three bridges on KY 22 (Taft Highway) in Grant County as part of the Bridging Kentucky program. The bridges cross Clarks Creek, Eagle Creek and Rattlesnake Creek. The project also includes multiple slide repairs and curve improvements that will make this road safer for travel.

This project will have two phases of work and road closures.

Phase one will begin by the end of the month. KY 22 will be closed to through traffic from KY 467 (Warsaw Road) to KY 36 (known as 4-corners) allowing the contractor to replace the bridge over Baton Rouge Road and Clarks Creek and perform highway safety improvements. The road will remain closed until May 30.

Phase two will start June 1. KY 22 will be closed to through traffic from KY 36 to KY 1993 (Lawrenceville Road) so that crews can replace the bridges at Rattlesnake Creek and Eagle Creek. This section will be complete by Nov. 30.

Signed detours will be in place during each of the closures. Access will be maintained for residents who live along the closed sections.

A $7.6 million low-bid contract was awarded to Sunesis Construction Co. to complete the work.

These bridges are part of the Transportation Cabinet’s Bridging Kentucky program. The program is a commitment to improve safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing more than 1,000 critical structures in all 120 Kentucky counties over the next six years.

For more information on the Bridging Kentucky program, visit www.BridgingKentucky.com.

KYTC District 6