Boone County crime spree ends with homes burglarized, vehicles crashed, suspect in custody















NKyTribune staff

The Boone County Sheriff’s office has released details of a bizarre crime spree that resulted in a Florence man being jailed on several charges.

Konerman allegedly broke into several homes before one of the crime victims caught up with him. A struggle ensued and Konerman was ultimately taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies.

The Boone County sheriff’s office issued the following release regarding the incidents:

On Friday, January 03, 2020, Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Verona Mudlick and Brown Road for a reported collision where the driver had crashed into an embankment and fled the scene.

Deputies later learned that the male subject in question had just burglarized one (1) residence on Brown Road and it was later discovered that three (3) additional homes along Verona Mudlick were burglarized as well.

Jason L. Konerman, 37, Florence, was arrested and charged with one (1) count of Burglary 1st Degree – Class B Felony, three (3) counts of Burglary 2nd Degree – Class C Felony, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree – Class D Felony and Theft by Unlawful Taking – Auto – $500 or more – Class D Felony.

Konerman first burglarized a residence at the 15000 block of Brown Road where he unsuccessfully attempted to gain access to a gun cabinet. Once confronted by the homeowner, Konerman fled north in his vehicle on Brown Road which resulted in the single vehicle collision.

Once Konerman fled the scene, he then went on to burglarize two (2) additional homes along the 3100 – 3300 block of Verona Mudlick. Konerman was confronted at each residence before fleeing on foot to the 13600 block of Carr Road. While on Carr Road, Konerman burglarized an additional home and stole a truck that was parked in the driveway.

He then drove the stolen truck to the 13700 block of Carr Road where he drove through a wrought iron gate before getting the truck stuck along the roadside.

He abandoned the truck and fled on foot. A homeowner of a previously burglarized home later located Konerman on his walking on his property and confronted him. A brief struggle ensued and Konerman was later arrested by deputies at that location.

Konerman sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision and confrontation. He was transported to St. Elizabeth in Florence where he will be treated and evaluated. Once released from the hospital, Konerman will be lodged at the Boone County Jail.

*Charges in a criminal complaint are accusations only. It is the government’s burden to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.