Blue North and Owen County Chamber partner to bring Co.Starters program to small business owners















Blue North, the community for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Northern Kentucky, has partnered with the Owen County Chamber of Commerce to bring the CO.STARTERS program to the region in 2020.

Launched nationally in 2013, CO.STARTERS was designed to support small business owners in rural communities. The nine-week program helps local entrepreneurs further develop their ideas, critically examine their business models and determine next steps through real-time feedback from business leaders in the region.



Scheduled for March 3 – April 28 the Owen County program will meet weekly from 6-9 p.m. at the Owen County Chamber Building (102 North Main Street, Owenton). Applications are open to residents of Owen, Carroll, Gallatin and Grant Counties and are due February 4. The program fee is $200 – however, there are a limited number of scholarships available for participants. Applications are available online.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Blue North on CO.STARTERS,” says Jenni Duncan, Executive Director of the Owen County Chamber of Commerce. “Our region is rich with opportunity and innovative programs that create entrepreneurial roadmaps for residents supporting local economies by building their own businesses.”

The CO.STARTERS program has served nearly 3,000 small business owners and entrepreneurs around the world, building a community of peers, coaches and business services.

“Starting a business can be overwhelming and entrepreneurs in rural areas face unique challenges,” says Brit Fitzpatrick, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation of Blue North. “In a matter of weeks, CO.STARTERS can create a framework to move an idea into a business by melding non-traditional business support models with high-growth start-up methods used in business development today. This program is a gamechanger.”

Session topics include goal setting, knowing your customer, marketing, accounting, team building and more. To learn more about CO.STARTERS visit https://costarters.co/about/.

Blue North is the guide and force leading Northern Kentucky’s Entrepreneur Ecosystem – connecting people to opportunities. A $5MM public-private partnership, Blue North drives the growth of Northern Kentucky’s innovation economy by fostering new ventures, expanding opportunities for established businesses, and adding new jobs to the region’s economy. Blue North supports an 8-county region: Kenton, Campbell, Boone, Grant, Gallatin, Owen, Carroll and Pendleton.