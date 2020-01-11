BibRave rates Flying Pig best marathon in America, competition includes Boston Marathon, many others















The Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon powered by P&G is the top ranked marathon in America, according to BibRave.com, an on-line running community that connects runners with the best races.

In an end-of-the-year survey, BibRave asked participants to rate running events from across the country.

“They have volunteers just to take pictures of you with your own camera at the top of the hardest hill that gets you to the best view. Who does that?” was one runner’s comment.

In the Marathon division, the Flying Pig ranked first, followed by Missoula Marathon, Walt Disney World, Marine Corps Marathon and Boston Marathon.

“In addition, they truly embrace and bring to life their adorable pig theme in every way possible,” according to BibRave. “From starting corral “pig pens” to the finish line “finish swine,” the piggy theme gets all the runners in a curly-tailed frenzy. Runners were so hog-wild about this theme that the Flying Pig Marathon also earned a spot in the Top 10 list of Themed Races.

BibRave also gave the Flying Pig nods in the Experience Category Top 10 as well as honoring the race with the Green Lion Award for recycling efforts. “With all that good stuff in one race, we can see why so many little piggies head to Cincinnati!” BibRave concludes.

“We are honored to be in such prestigious company with Disney, Marine Corps and Boston marathons,” said Iris Simpson Bush, Flying Pig executive director. “We work very hard to make sure our participants enjoy the weekend, from the P&G Health and Fitness Expo to the Finish Swine. We thank BibRave and all the participants for choosing us number one.”

Cincinnati Marathon, Inc., is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization formed to host a national event, the Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon, which raises money for charities.

The mission of the Cincinnati Marathon, Inc., is to provide a premier event open to athletes of all abilities that is dedicated to supporting charities. The event should inspire community celebration and reward the emotions of all participants, sponsors, volunteers and spectators.

Training begins in earnest this month for the 22nd running of the Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon, to be held May 1-3, 2020.

Other Flying Pig events on the 2020 calendar include the Bockfest 5K on Saturday, February 29; The FCC 3 Miler benefiting the FC Cincinnati Foundation on Saturday, June 13; The Hudepohl 14K/7K on Saturday, September 19, and the Queen Bee Half Marathon and Medpace 4 Miler on Saturday, October 10.

More information on the Flying Pig events is at flyingpigmarathon.com, the TQL Beer Series registration is at runbeerseries.com and the Queen Bee event information is at queenbeehalf.com.

Registration information will be coming soon for the FC Cincinnati FCC 3.

Flying Pig Marathon