BIA’s Brian Miller becomes vice president of National Association of Home Builders executive council















Brian Miller, Executive Vice President of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky, will serve as Vice President of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Executive Officers Council (EOC).

Miller received this honor at an induction ceremony at the International Builders Show in Las Vegas.



The EOC is a professional organization open to executives who manage over 700 local and state builders’ associations affiliated with the NAHB federation. The EOC works to enhance local and state Executive Officers through training, education, networking and communications.

The mission of the Executive Officers Council is to provide effective and efficient services to National Association of Home Builders association members by enhancing the professionalism of the state and local executive officers by providing:



· A forum for builder association executives to further their professional development through training and education



· Networking and interpersonal communication opportunities for builder association executives to share knowledge



· A forum for executive officers to serve as a vital resource to NAHB and its leadership in developing and serving the builder and associate membership



“Being elected as Vice President of the Executive Officers council is a great honor. This is a real opportunity for our local association to experience a greater voice on national issues and to allow our organization greater access to national priorities of our industry. This achievement would not be possible without our local leadership that has encouraged our development on a national stage. Our local leadership will have greater access and advocacy in the coming years as they continue to support our staff team as we rise through the ranks of NAHB, “said Miller.



Miller serves on several committees and boards within the National Association of Home Builders including NAHB’s Environmental Issues Committee as Executive Officer Council Liaison, Executive Officers Council Board of Directors for two terms, Past Secretary of the Executive Officers Council, Past Chairman of the Executive Officers Council Professional Development Committee and has served as Chairman for the Council’s Large Local Association Forum and Public Relations Forum. Miller serves on the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy Council, Consensus Committee and the Chamber’s Energy, Environment and Infrastructure Committee. He has participated in several working groups tasked with land use planning economic development, infrastructure planning and environmental policy for Northern Kentucky and the region.



The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education and political action.