Beshear restores board in support of workplace safety; panel committed to protecting Kentuckians















In an effort to strengthen workplace and worker safety, Gov. Andy Beshear has announced he is reestablishing a state board that sets workplace safety regulations.

“Every Kentuckian should be safe at their place of employment,” Beshear said. “We have worked with industry leaders to reestablish the board and ensure we have professionals from across the Commonwealth who are committed to helping strengthen our workplace safety standards.”

“We’re excited that Gov. Beshear is putting the hard-working men and women of Kentucky first,” said Bill Londrigan, president of the Kentucky State AFL-CIO. “Our people deserve to be safe on the job, and they deserve a government that’s going to have their back.”

•Kenneth Nichter of Louisville, representing industry, is a training consultant senior for Louisville Gas and Electric KY Utilities in the Generation and Transmission Technical Training Department. Nichter is a member of the KY Safety and Health Network and the World Safety Organization.

•Mac Stone of Georgetown, representing agriculture, produces organic produce and meats with his wife and extended family in Scott County for their CSA shareholder program and farmers markets.

•Traci Byrd of Murray, representing safety and health, is an assistant professor at Murray State University serving with the faculty of the Department of Occupational Safety and Health for eighteen years. She has a broad background in various safety and health areas specializing in emergency medical training, hazardous materials handling and emergency response.

•Angela Bednark of La Grange, representing industry, has worked in the automotive industry for over twelve years and is currently a safety engineer for Ford Motor Company at the Kentucky Truck Plant. Bednark serves on the Kentucky Safety and Health Network. She is a graduate from Samford University.

•Caitlin Blair of Louisville, representing labor, is the communications director for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 227. She is a graduate of Appalachian State with a master’s degree from George Washington University.

•Hampton Henton of Versailles, representing agriculture, is a farmer who runs a family farm growing corn, soybeans, tobacco, raising cattle and boarding horses. Under federal appointment, he previously served as the state director for the Farm Service Agency.

•Keith Murt of Paducah, representing industry, is the president of Murt Co., a mechanical contracting company. Murt is a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters 184 for more than 45 years.

•John Stovall of Louisville, representing labor, is the president of Teamsters Local 783. Stovall, a carpenter, has worked for Jefferson County Public Schools. He is a veteran of the Army Reserves.

•James Kay Sr. of Versailles, representing agriculture, is a lifelong Woodford Countian and farmer. Kay owns and manages KayDenton Farm and is a graduate of Woodford County High School and pursued further education in agriculture at the University of Kentucky.

•Charles Stephen Sparrow of Lawrenceburg, representing safety and health, is the former KYOSH compliance director for the Labor Cabinet’s Department of Workplace Standards. Sparrow currently works at the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center at the University of Kentucky.

•John Holbrook of Sandy Hook, representing labor, is the business manager at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 248 in Ashland. Holbrook is a graduate of Morehead State University.

•William Carey of Lawrenceburg, representing safety and health, is the director of safety for Gray Construction based out of Lexington. Carey served as construction partnership administrator for the Labor Cabinet. He currently serves on the AGC safety committee and is the former director for KY Safety and Health Network.

In July 2018, the former governor abolished the board via executive order. At the time, then-Attorney General Andy Beshear, citing worker safety, urged that the board be reinstated and that under state law, an independent board representing various industries has responsibility for occupational safety and health regulations.

From Governor’s Office