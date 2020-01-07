Behringer-Crawford Museum closed for updates until February 4; get tickets for Two-Headed Calf event















Behringer-Crawford Museum is temporarily closed and will re-open February 4 — as it prepares for a “bigger and better” museum experience for 2020.

Follow BCM on Facebook to see behind-the-scenes updates on progress as it prepares for upcoming events, education and entertainment.

It will reopen to all BCM’s favorite family activities and a new exhibit on the art of beading.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for BCM, click here.

If you want to purchase tickets for the 2020 Two-Headed Calf Awards, BCM’s annual awards dinner and gala email Laurie Risch at lrisch@bcmuseum.org. The event is April 9 at Northern Kentucky University’s Votruba Student Union Ballroom. It includes dinner, cocktails, live music, a silent auction and raffles and free parking in addition to the awards presentations. Tickets are $100 a person or $800 for a table of eight.