Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Thursday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30, 2020

RACE 1

WALLET faded after setting a pressured pace last out. He drops back down in class for this one and a return to his best would make him a winner against this bunch. TORMENTA GATO showed nothing in his debut back in May but has been training well for his return and gets blinkers and Lasix. POSTIMPRESSIONIST also comes off the layoff and has solid works.

RACE 2

LIVELY SPELL just missed in her Turfway debut and figures to make the lead from the inside post. Give her the slight edge with leading rider Albin Jimenez picking up the mount. TSCHUDI’S GIRL looked good winning last out and looks like the one to beat. WAR EAGLE’S LOVE cuts back to a sprint distance and is good right now.

RACE 3

EVIL EYE drops to a career low claiming level for Mike Maker and appears to be in a good spot to pick up the win tonight. MR. FOUR SEVENS has the speed to be on or near the lead and could be tough to catch. COMIN’ ROUND moves up in class after a game win and is a solid threat despite the class hike.

RACE 4

SOCIAL CIRCLE hasn’t shown much in recent races but she hasn’t had the best of trips in her last two. She gets in light with apprentice J. D. Ramos and is capable of winning this one with better racing luck. LINER was disqualified from a win last out and has the speed to be dangerous in this one. HOOSIER GOLD CASE will be running at the end.

RACE 5

FASHION CODE disappointed as the favorite in her debut but has had three solid works since that effort. She figures to improve and looks best with Alan Garcia back aboard for Steve Asmussen. TICKLE showed improvement last out and a repeat of that one makes her the one to beat. NEVER KNOW CHRISTY is training well for her debut.

RACE 6

CAIRN moves up in class after a win last out. He will be running late in a race that figures to have a fast pace and can make it two in a row for Joseph Davis and Azael De Leon. APPEALING FUTURE made nearly $250,000 in 2018 racing for John Servis but went winless in eight starts last year. He moves to the barn of Susan Anderson for his Turfway debut. Anything close to his best makes him a winner but the class drop is a reason for concern. CHIEF HOSA will be on or near the lead and has to be respected.

RACE 7

MELISSA JANE is one of two in here for Mike Maker. She has never raced at Turfway but has an excellent record on the all-weather tracks at Golden Gate and in Europe. She has been training sharply and rates the slight edge in a very tough field. GO NONI GO is the other Maker charge. She hasn’t won since taking the Bourbonette here almost two years ago but is the definite class and has to be respected. LOVE IS ALIVE was a sharp winner last out and is a solid contender.

RACE 8

STORMY PACIFIC is a 9-year-old veteran who is riding a two-race win streak. He seems to handle any type of surface and can extend his streak tonight. STATELY OAK has the speed to be in contention throughout and had to need her last race after a three-month layoff. GO FOR SHERRIE is a contender.