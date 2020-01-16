Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Thursday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16, 2020

RACE 1

VIDA LEVA EU just missed last out at this level and a repeat of that one would be good enough to win here. HOLY COOKIE finished a length behind the top pick last out and will be running at the end. MISS VICKI has the speed to be dangerous.

RACE 2

BOOMTOWN drops in for a tag for the first time. She stopped badly last out but will like the cut back in distance tonight. She should be able to handle this bunch. TINGSTHATMAKESENSE is a shipper from Northern California who looks like the main competition. PROUDLY FOUGHT is a first-timer with some decent works. Watch the board on this one.

RACE 3

SEDUCTIVE stopped badly in her local debut last out but has posted two works since that effort. McKeever takes the blinkers off and Jimenez picks up the mount. KICKIN KIMBERLY moves to the barn of Mike Maker after a decent effort last out at Laurel. She has never tried the Poly but if she takes to the surface she will be tough to beat. KOJO’S QUEEN is a solid threat.

RACE 4

ROCK ON KITTEN was second when dropped to this level last out. He figures to be rallying from just off the pace and looks best for Ben Colebrook with Jimenez up. HYPNOTIST is another runner for Andrew McKeever who ran poorly in his Polytrack debut but has a good recent work. He drops in for a tag for the first time and fits in here. WALLET has the speed to be a contender.

RACE 5

BIG ISLAND looked good coming from off the pace to win in his first try over this track. He should get a fast pace in front of him again tonight and can make it two in a row for Londono and Prescott. WILL RUNAWAY was overmatched in his last race at Gulfstream but drops back in for a tag and is the one to catch. AGAINST THE LINE rates a chance.

RACE 6

DEERSLAYER was beaten in a claiming race on debut but ran well while pressured throughout. The fact that Maker moves him up in class is a good sign so look for big improvement from him tonight. BIRD IN THE HAT has shown improvement in each of his races and figures to be the one to beat. SUBLIMINALCRIMINAL will be running late and has to be respected.

RACE 7

HIGH HOLY had rough trips in his first two races but looked very sharp last out in his maiden win for Darrin Miller. He faces tougher competition tonight but looks like a good bet to make it two in a row with Alan Garcia picking up the mount. JOHN’S ROCK has shown big improvement in his last two and is definitely the one to beat. SNAKE BITE will be running at the end.

RACE 8

MOON OVER MONTANA has been extremely consistent over his entire career, winning seven races and finishing in the money in 17 of his 21 starts. He comes off a wire-to-wire score over this track but is capable of coming from just off the pace if necessary. He should win this one at short odds. TORAZO loves this track and is also coming off a win. He is the main competition. SNIPER KITTEN has the class to be dangerous if he takes to the Poly.