Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Thursday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

RACE 1

GOLDEN READY drops to the bottom for high-percentage trainer Larry Smith. He has never been the distance but figures to go right to the lead and is capable of the wire-to-wire score with Leandro Gonçalves aboard. ICE CHEST made up some ground in his debut and gets blinkers tonight. He should improve. OLD FORT is a contender.

RACE 2

PROVEN WARRIOR is a 10-year-old veteran in the capable hands of Kim Hammond. He is still going strong, winning four of his last seven races, and rates the edge in this one. OLD TIMER’S DAY is a lightly raced 4-year-old who won three of his six races at Gulfstream and will be tough to handle if he takes to the Poly. BREZNO likes this track and drops back to the bottom.

RACE 3

CHASIN’ BAI rallied from just off the pace to win last out. Similar tactics tonight could give her two in a row. LOVE THE POWER likes this track and should move forward off her last race. CURIOUS RUTH fits with these.

RACE 4

GLADTOBEHERE has won 10 of her 29 races and Ron Brown is off to a fast start this year, winning three races on last Saturday’s card. This one figures to be on or near the lead throughout with Albin Jimenez aboard and appears to be in a good spot to pick up the win. RISKY TOWN looks like the main competition. PRINCE ARLO moves up in class after winning and can run well again despite the class hike.

RACE 5

AUTOPILOT rallied well to finish second behind an impressive winner in his debut here last month. He has had a couple of solid works since then and rates the edge for Bill Denzik with Malcolm Franklin picking up the mount. MERCHANTS OF COOL has been idle since a dull effort in his debut at Keeneland back in April. He is training sharply for Wes Ward and has to be respected tonight. BARBARONI has been training in company with Baby Karats, who was an impressive debut winner here last week. He will be tough if he draws in.

RACE 6

CONFECTION FORTUNE stopped badly last out but will like the cut back in distance tonight. He can rally from just off the pace and gets the nod in a fairly weak race. NUTTIN’ FASTER hasn’t won a race since 2017 but just missed last out and is the one to beat. PRIVATE SPOT is a contender.

RACE 7

TIP AT TAPIT closed well to win last out in her first start here at Turfway. She should get a lively pace in front of her again tonight and can make it two in a row for Geoff Mulcahy and Gonçalves. COMPLICIT has finished in the money in eight of her 10 starts for Chad Brown. She moves to the hot barn of Eric Reed for her 6-year-old debut and has been training well for her return. She will also be running at the end and has to be respected. LESSONS FROM AVERY fits with these.

RACE 8

AMANI’S KITTEN had to need his last race after a three-month layoff. He was forced wide turning for home in that one and should move forward tonight. GRADE beat the top pick last out and looks like the main competition. CRESCENT WARRIOR will be running at the end.