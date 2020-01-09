Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Thursday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9, 2020

RACE 1

RULELIKECLEOPATRA closed well to finish third in her first race back after a seven-month layoff. The 9-year-old veteran loves this track and can be expected to move forward off that effort. ANGELFROMTHESTARS beat the top pick last out and figures to go right to the lead tonight. She will be tough to catch in this one. BRITISH INVADER drops to the bottom and has to be considered.

RACE 2

TALE OF FAME moves up in class after winning last out for Genaro Garcia. She can rally from just off of what figures to be a fast pace and can make it two in a row with J. D. Ramos back aboard. PROVEN WARRIOR was a beaten favorite last out but has had two bullet works since then and looks dangerous in this one. DO NOT ENTER is a solid threat.

RACE 3

MASON A. P. comes off a third-place finish at Churchill against better and owns a win over the Turfway Poly. Give him the slight edge in what looks like a wide open claiming race. BIG IRON threw in a clunker last out but has a solid record over this track and is capable of a much better performance tonight. STATESBORO moves up in class after a win and is a solid contender.

RACE 4

LAKE BARKLEY has shown nothing in her recent races but drops in class and hooks a very weak field. She could wake up at decent odds. DETOUR comes off an impressive maiden win and looks like the one to beat. THIRSTY COWGIRL is a contender.

RACE 5

PURPLE MARTIN stumbled a bit leaving the gate and was far back in the early stages of her debut for Stephen Lyster. She rallied well to finish third and galloped out very strongly in that one. She figures to move forward tonight and rates the edge with Johnny McKee back aboard. SHELLEY’S GEM exits the same race as the top pick. She also closed well to finish second and she figures to be tough to beat in here. MISS IS ZIPPY has the advantage of a race around two turns and has to be respected.

RACE 6

MR EVERYTHING hooked much tougher fields in his two races last year. He has been off since July but is training well and Wes Ward figures to have him ready to win tonight. ALFRED showed big improvement last out in his first try over this track and looks second best. GAME SET AND MATCH rates a chance.

RACE 7

HARMONY VICTORY comes off three solid efforts at Churchill and Keeneland and has the tactical speed to be in contention throughout. She has never raced at Turfway but if she handles the Poly she can win with Jimenez picking up the mount for Paulo Lobo. STRAITOUTTAPOPCORN ran well to finish second behind a repeat winner last out. She likes this track and her best will make her hard to beat. ARCH OF TROY is in the capable hands of Mike Maker and has to be respected.

RACE 8

TWELVE MONARCHS was second when dropped to this level last out. She appears to be in a good spot to get her maiden win in this one. TAKE CHARGE CACKY has stopped badly in her last two but also takes the class drop and her speed makes her dangerous. NO VA MAS rates a chance.