Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Saturday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4, 2020

RACE 1

RHODA’S JEWELL has run against slightly better in her last two races and rates the edge for Kim Hammond and Rodney Prescott. ANALYZE THIS CAT just missed last out and is definitely the one to beat. LADY DAVID has the speed to be dangerous.

RACE 2

CHRISTIAN MISS is a 7-year-old who hasn’t won a race in over two years. She showed improvement in her first try over this track and a repeat of that one would be good enough tonight. FACTRESS has the speed to be on or near the lead from the inside post and is the one to catch. BOOTS N’ BATTLE comes off back-to-back wins and is a solid threat if she takes to the Poly.

RACE 3

SUNDAY SCARIES is a lightly raced 4-year-old from the barn of Stephen Lyster. She gets the nod with Johnny McKee back aboard. TOMAHAWK KITTEN is winless since breaking her maiden here in 2017. She has been running against better and looks dangerous in this spot. WHO’SYOURFAVORITE rates a chance.

RACE 4

MAJESTIC BOLD stopped badly last out but should make the lead from the inside post and could be tough to catch if left alone on the front end. CATTY KRYS just missed last out and will be hard to beat with Jimenez picking up the mount for Ron Brown. BOURBON GIRL is good right now and is a solid threat in a well matched race.

RACE 5

REGAL LOOK drops a notch in class after two good races. He appears to be in a good spot to win this one as the heavy favorite. HAUNTED MESA is an invader from Hawthorne who had a rough trip last out. He figures to be the main competition. MUNY ME TOO rates a chance.

RACE 6

SMARTY ARTIE comes off a decent effort in her first race back after a 14-month layoff for Wes Ward. She runs coupled with Mike Maker’s first-time starter HEADLINE KITTEN and the entry rates the edge in what looks like a fairly weak maiden claimer. LARRY’S BABY has run against better at Saratoga and Churchill and figures to show big improvement with the class drop. BAT BAT has only had two races and is a contender.

RACE 7

NO INTEREST comes off back-to-back scores and has been in the money in seven of her eight races this year. She looks like a solid bet to get another win with Jimenez aboard for Steven Cahill. SPEARETTE has won three of her last four and was a game winner last out. She faces a tougher field but looks dangerous with McKee back up. MUSABAQA drops back in for a tag and definitely fits at this level.

RACE 8

U S MARSHAL has been running very well against bottom claimers and looked sharp winning last out. He can make it two in a row for Ron Brown with Riquelme back aboard. STAY IN YO LANE is another one who is good right now. He has been in the money in his last seven races and will be tough to beat. KID PERFECT would win this one with anything close to his best but the big drop to the bottom is not a good sign.