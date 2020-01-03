Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Thursday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 3, 2020

RACE 1

OLD FORT ran a decent race at this level last out and gets blinkers and Jimemez tonight. CHAMPAGNE CHILLS also gets blinkers for the first time and figures to be the one to beat. ETERNAL POWER drops in class but has been off since May and only shows two recent slow works.

RACE 2

NOT AGAIN JACKIE ran third last out and should move forward off that effort. Give him the edge for John Hancock with Malcolm Franklin picking up the mount. PENTHOUSE KITTEN debuts for Wes Ward, who is always tough with first timers. CALL MY AGENT rates a chance.

RACE 3

NEW APPEAL comes off a solid runner-up finish last out and a repeat of that one would be good enough to win tonight. ABSOLUTE LOVE drops in class and Johnny McKee picks up the mount. B DEB’S FORTUNE is a solid threat.

RACE 4

TURKICANUS FREAK checked sharply and dropped back several places before rallying to finish third last out. She is a 5-year-old old mare with only two career starts for “Bronco” Billy Gowan but she looks best in this one. SEA SERENADE was dead last at Churchill but that was against much better and she drops to the bottom for this one. SETTLE A SCORE is a contender.

RACE 5

Wes Ward has two Texas-bred first-timers in this one and it’s hard to separate the pair. BEXAR rates the slight edge over QUARTERBACK DAK unless you are a Cowboys fan. CELTIC MISCHIEF looks best of the ones who have raced.

RACE 6

BUMP BAILEY drops back in for a tag for Peter Miller, who has had a hot hand for the past several months. This one has the speed to lead all the way tonight with Rodney Prescott picking up the mount. DECLINED is trained by Mike Maker, who just wrapped up another leading trainer title in Kentucky. This one also takes the class drop and has to be respected. EQUAL JUSTICE fits in here.

RACE 7

TOWN BEE ran a huge race in his U.S. debut, drawing away to win by 12 lengths here December 14. He faces a very tough allowance field for his return but he looked like he could be a good one and he gets the nod with Goncalves back up for Ethan West. HAYDENS HAVOC was third in a quick race at Churchill last out and is another live runner for Miller and Prescott. BOOM FIVE THOUSAND rates a chance.

RACE 8

BEGOTTEN makes his third start back after a layoff and figures to improve. He may just not like the Poly but a return to his best form would make him tough in a wide open bottom claimer. COLOMBIANO has been running well and owns a win over this track. He is the one to beat. BIG JOHN O has been in the money in seven of his eight races this year and has to be respected.