Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Thursday















Turfway Park's Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 2, 2020

RACE 1

ON PURPOSE debuts for Wes Ward off a series of solid works. She figures to be ready to go tonight. WORTHAPRETTYPENNY had a solid race at Churchill two starts back and broke poorly last out. She is the one to beat. CHANGE OF CUSTODY is a first-timer from the barn of Bill Helmbrecht, who does well with debuting runners. She gets in light with Ramos and is a solid threat.

RACE 2

HYNDFORD was a beaten favorite last out but was well clear of several of these same runners in that one. He looks like a solid bet to win this one for Genaro Garcia with J. D. Ramos back aboard. PAYNT YOUR EGGS was just a length behind the top pick when they hooked up at Churchill and is the one to beat. TIDAL EFFECT is a contender.

RACE 3

JUNKET is a consistent performer in the capable hands of Kim Hammond. He won at this level two starts back and appears to be in a good spot to pick up another win this evening. GLIDING ALONE exits the same race as the top pick and should get a good trip from just off the pace. SO CAUGHT UP IN U could wake up at nice odds.

RACE 4

HOPTOWN HONEY was no match for a runaway winner last out but ran well to finish third. She rates the slight edge in what looks like a wide open race. MALIBU PARTY has been off since breaking her maiden in June but ran a couple of good races against stakes company over this track while still a maiden. She could be tough in this spot. BELLA MOON has the speed to be a contender with Jimenez aboard.

RACE 5

TICKLE made a nice move before stopping in the stretch in her second career start. Ben Colebrook adds Lasix for the first time tonight and she could run much better in this one. BABY KARATS has been firing bullets in the morning and attracts leading rider Albin Jimenez. She figures to be the one to catch. LELE debuts for Dale Romans and has to be respected.

RACE 6

FLAT MEADOW drops in for a tag for the first time and her best would make her a winner at this level. A. P. PRINCESS has the speed to be in contention throughout. She comes off a dull effort last out but is capable of better. MIDNIGHT KARMA rates a chance.

RACE 7

BIZZEE MISCHIEF is riding a four-race win streak and is a perfect three-for-three at Turfway. She figures to be on or near the lead throughout and looks like a good bet to extend her streak tonight. IN THE MOOD hasn’t won a race in over a year but has been keeping better company and fits with these. INTO TROUBLE looked sharp winning last out and is a definite contender.

RACE 8

PROMISED drops a notch in class and gets the nod in a fairly weak field. TOOTHPIC stopped badly in his first try over this track but is capable of much better tonight. LAS ANA will be running at the end.