Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Saturday















Turfway Park’s Mike Battaglia provides daily selections and comments for the Tribune during the live racing meets.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2020

RACE 1

NOOK has never run at Turfway but has a solid record on the Arlington Poly. He figures to go right to the lead and can handle tonight’s added distance. He looks best for Larry Rivelli with Jimenez aboard. I GOT IT hasn’t won in a while but comes off a couple of decent races and is the one to beat. MEDDYBEMPS is a contender.

RACE 2

RIO BUENO was a game winner in his first start on the Turfway Poly after being claimed by Peggy Pate. He can make it two in a row with Azael De Leon back aboard. THE MOMENT IS NOW has the speed to be on or near the lead and looks like the one to catch. THE OTHER BREEZE could add value to the exotics.

RACE 3

GREAT HARBOR CAY was second in his first race back after a three-month layoff. He should improve off that one and gets the nod in a well matched race. HOW’S MY BUD figures to be running at the end and his best makes him dangerous. BATTLE N AWAY will like the move back to Poly.

RACE 4

SEVENTY SEVENTYCAT dropped to this claiming level last out and came away with a nice win. He figures to be rallying from just off the pace tonight and is capable of the repeat score. PURR CAT should get a good trip from the inside post and figures to move forward off that last race. HYNDFORD drops in class after a dull effort as the odds-on favorite. He can win but the drop is a reason for concern.

RACE 5

ESTILL ran against better company in New York and just missed in her Turfway debut in her first start for Tom Drury. She figures to be in good position throughout with Malcolm Franklin back aboard and rates the edge in a good maiden race. MISS MOSAIC showed big improvement in her second career start. She didn’t have the best of trips in that one and will be tough to beat tonight. LUNE ROUSSE needed her last race after a long layoff and is a threat.

RACE 6

SACRED STORM was a sharp winner in her first start for Larry Smith, who moves her up in class for this one. She can make it two in a row despite the class hike. FORT MARSH drops a notch in class. She appears to be the quickest from the gate and is definitely the one to catch. MAGNETIC SPOT rates a chance.

RACE 7

RAMSEY SOLUTION was a very impressive maiden winner on the Churchill lawn in November. He has been training sharply over this track for Wes Ward and looks like a good bet to make it two in a row at short odds tonight. EL AHIJADO has just one win in 17 career starts but that win did come over this track last year. He comes off a game runner-up effort and figures best in this one. ECRU is a contender.

RACE 8

MATZO BELLA drops to the bottom for Mike Maker and seems to have caught a fairly easy field. Anything close to her best would be good enough to win this one. LINER figures to be the one to beat. KITTY ZIP should make the lead but may have trouble getting the 6-1/2 furlongs tonight.