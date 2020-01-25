Battaglia’s Turfway Park selections for Saturday















SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2020

RACE 1

MY GIRL ROCKET has been off since November when she was claimed at Churchill. She has two recent bullet works over this track for Wes Fletcher and should be ready to roll tonight. CHRISTIAN MISS is a 7-year-old with just two career wins but she has been in the money in her last five races and has to be respected. BLUE SKY IN DIXIE is a solid contender.

RACE 2

A KING’S RANSOM is a lightly raced 4-year-old in the capable hands of Dane Kobiskie. He drops in class for this one and looks best with apprentice Virginia Tormey aboard. SLICK AS A PIN won last out at odds of 60-1 but was disqualified and placed second. Look for him to run well again tonight. LOUD BRAND could wake up at a nice price.

RACE 3

FRILLS was no match for an impressive winner last out but was well clear of the third-place finisher in that one. She appears to be in a good spot to get her maiden win for Ben Colebrook with Albin Jimenez picking up the mount. DEEP SPACE was a $750,000 yearling buy who must have had some problems, as she makes just her second career start. She has been training well for Eric Reed, who is off to a fast start this meet. SENDA is another one trained by Colebrook. She hasn’t raced since 2018 but has to be considered.

RACE 4

CHASIN’ BAI will be running late in a race that has plenty of early speed. She is capable of winning in a wide open race. CONSTANCIA ran evenly last out but is capable of better. She figures to be tough to beat with Eddie Perez coming in for the mount. ANGELFROMTHESTARS is good right now.

RACE 5

GRAY DONOVAN was second in his first race back after a three-month layoff. He figures to move forward for Larry Smith and gets the nod in another contentious race. ALL HANDS ON DECK does his best running on the Turfway Poly. He comes off an impressive win and is the one to beat. CRUZ DIEZ should get a good trip from the inside post and is a solid threat.

RACE 6

NOOK looked very sharp winning her first race over the Turfway Poly. She moves to the barn of Donald Campbell for this one but a repeat of her last performance would make her a winner again tonight. AIR TURBULENCE has been idle since a dull performance back in August. She has been training well for her comeback but the big class drop is a reason for concern. SPERLING rates a chance.

RACE 7

SPEEDY SOLUTION and ENCHANTING KITTEN run coupled for the Ramseys. SPEEDY SOLUTION is on the also-eligible list but the Wes Ward trainee would be the top pick if she draws in. ENCHANTING KITTEN is trained by Mike Maker. She is a 6-year-old with just one career win, but she has been facing better company and has the speed to be in contention throughout. SCREENWRITER has been off since May but moves to the barn of Tom Drury for her return. She has no published works but Drury does an excellent job with his returning runners and this one has to be respected.

RACE 8

ARIAN RAE drops to the bottom for Kim Hammond and should be tough to beat at this level. BOOTS N’ BATTLE is lightly raced and should like tonight’s added distance. B DEB’S FORTUNE fits with these.